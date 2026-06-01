Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Steal Spotlight After RCB’s Five-Wicket Win Over GT

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom The couple shared a special moment posing with the trophy.

For Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fans, it was a night they will remember for a long time. RCB defeated Gujarat Titans by five wickets to lift their second IPL title, and the celebrations that followed were filled with emotion, joy and some truly heartwarming moments.

The Match Winning Knock

Virat Kohli once again rose to the occasion, guiding his team home with an unbeaten 75. But while the star batter was doing the job on the field, all eyes were also on Anushka Sharma in the stands. Like every fan watching the tense final, she seemed to be living every moment of the game. Her nervous expressions, relieved smiles and loud cheers perfectly reflected the emotions of RCB supporters everywhere.

Anushka's Flying Kiss For Virat

As the winning moment arrived and Virat smashed the six that sealed the title, Anushka could barely contain her excitement. She jumped from her seat, hugged those around her and blew a flying kiss towards her husband. Within minutes, videos of the sweet gesture spread across social media, leaving fans emotional.

Soon after the match, Virat made his way to the stands and shared a warm hug with Anushka before joining his teammates on the field. It was a simple but touching moment that quickly became one of the standout memories of the final.

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The celebrations continued well beyond the trophy presentation. Anushka later shared glimpses of the special night, including a picture of Virat wearing a T-shirt that read, “Once felt good, we did it twice.” The couple also posed with the IPL trophy alongside RCB players, support staff and their families, soaking in a victory that had been years in the making.

Viral Moments From Post-Match Party

And the celebrations did not end there. Videos from the post-match celebrations showed Virat and Anushka dancing, laughing and enjoying the occasion with the rest of the team. Their genuine happiness struck a chord with fans, and clips from the celebrations quickly went viral online.

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Virat and Anushka’s love story has long been a favourite among fans. The two first met during an advertisement shoot and later married in a private ceremony in Italy in 2017. Today, they are proud parents to Vamika and Akaay. Despite being among the most followed celebrities in the country, they continue to keep much of their family life away from the public eye, making rare moments like these even more special for their fans.