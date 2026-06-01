The Chief Minister warned against violence and crime committed under the guise of friendship, stating such acts will not be tolerated by the state government.
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'Stabbing Under Guise Of Friendship Unacceptable': UP CM Yogi On Ghaziabad Case
UP CM Yogi Adityanath condemned the Ghaziabad murder, saying "stabbing under the guise of friendship" is unacceptable, and warned that such crimes will not be tolerated.
- Uttar Pradesh CM warns against crimes disguised as friendship.
- Ghaziabad stabbing highlights violence under guise of friendship.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the main warning from the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister regarding friendship?
What happened in the Ghaziabad case involving Surya Chauhan?
Surya Chauhan was stabbed during an altercation on May 28th, reportedly over a dispute about riding a motorcycle, and later died from his injuries.
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