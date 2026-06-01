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HomeCities'Stabbing Under Guise Of Friendship Unacceptable': UP CM Yogi On Ghaziabad Case

'Stabbing Under Guise Of Friendship Unacceptable': UP CM Yogi On Ghaziabad Case

UP CM Yogi Adityanath condemned the Ghaziabad murder, saying "stabbing under the guise of friendship" is unacceptable, and warned that such crimes will not be tolerated.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 01 Jun 2026 03:51 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Uttar Pradesh CM warns against crimes disguised as friendship.
  • Ghaziabad stabbing highlights violence under guise of friendship.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday issued a strong warning against incidents of violence and crime carried out under the guise of friendship, saying such acts would not be tolerated by the state government.

Referring to the murder of Surya Chauhan in Ghaziabad, the Chief Minister said, " Friendship...what kind of friendship? You must have just witnessed it in Ghaziabad. Stabbing under the guise of friendship. This is unacceptable." 

He further added, "If someone can't reason with their unworthy children, then they're mistaken. Remember, our compassion is for ordinary citizens. Under PM Modi's leadership, development projects have been implemented for the past 12 years, regardless of caste or religion."

Also Read: Bulldozer Action Next After Encounter? Ghaziabad Murder Accused Asad's Family Served Notice

What Is Ghaziabad Case?

Surya Chauhan, a resident of Navneet Vihar Colony in Khoda, was stabbed during an altercation on May 28. He was initially taken to a local hospital before being referred to a private hospital in Noida, where he later died.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim's family, police registered a case against five individuals. Three accused were arrested soon after the incident, while Asad remained on the run until the encounter.

Police had earlier said preliminary investigations suggested that the victim and the accused were known to each other and that a dispute related to riding a motorcycle escalated into a violent confrontation, during which Chauhan was stabbed.

Police Arrested Asad's Father, And Two Others

Police have arrested Nawab, the father of Asad, along with Farhan and Atif in connection with the killing. According to police, both Farhan and Atif are only 19 years old.

During questioning, Farhan allegedly told police that he was friends with Surya Pratap. He claimed that on Bakrid, June 28, an argument broke out between Asad and Surya around 3 pm over riding a motorcycle.

Also Read: Ghaziabad Encounter Case: Asad's Father Allegedly Told Him to 'Teach Surya A Lesson', Police Reveal Chilling Detail

According to police, Asad later informed his father Nawab and his friends about the dispute. They then allegedly planned to teach Surya a lesson and surrounded him in Navneet Vihar Gali about half an hour later. 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main warning from the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister regarding friendship?

The Chief Minister warned against violence and crime committed under the guise of friendship, stating such acts will not be tolerated by the state government.

What happened in the Ghaziabad case involving Surya Chauhan?

Surya Chauhan was stabbed during an altercation on May 28th, reportedly over a dispute about riding a motorcycle, and later died from his injuries.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 01 Jun 2026 03:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ghaziabad Case UP CM Yogi Adityanath Breaking News ABP Live Ghaziabad Murder Case
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