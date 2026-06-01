Can Dalal Street Repeat History? Why June Has Been A Strong Month For Nifty

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom June historically favors Indian equities, with Nifty showing positive returns.

Monsoon expectations typically boost rural and consumption-linked sectors.

Strong SIP inflows provide steady domestic liquidity to markets.

On June 1, 2026, Indian equity benchmarks began the month on a subdued note, with the benchmark Nifty 50 index trading marginally lower around the 23,500 mark. While short-term market sentiment remains influenced by global developments, historical data suggests that June has generally been a favourable month for Indian equities.

An analysis of Nifty's monthly performance over the last decade shows that the index has delivered positive returns in six out of the last ten years during June. Some of the strongest June performances were recorded in 2020, when the Nifty gained 7.53 per cent, followed by 2024 with a 6.57 per cent rise and 2023 with a 3.53 per cent gain. Even in years where gains were modest, June has often provided a supportive backdrop for equities.

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June Performance Of Nifty Over The Years

The recurring strength in June is largely attributable to three key factors that influence investor sentiment and market flows during this period.

Monsoon Expectations Drive Rural And Consumption Themes

The first major factor is the arrival of the southwest monsoon. June marks the beginning of India's monsoon season, which plays a crucial role in supporting agricultural output, rural consumption and overall economic activity. Historically, expectations of a normal or above-normal monsoon have boosted sentiment across sectors such as FMCG, automobiles, fertilizers, agri-inputs and rural-focused businesses.

Investors often position themselves ahead of potential improvement in rural demand, making monsoon-related optimism an important driver for market performance during June. However, 2026 presents a different backdrop. Weather forecasts indicate that seasonal rainfall from June to September is expected to be around 90 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA), making it the weakest monsoon forecast in approximately 11 years due to developing El Niño conditions.

SIP Flows Continue To Provide Strong Domestic Support

Another important pillar supporting Indian equities is the continued strength of domestic Mutual Fund inflows through Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs).

According to data from AMFI, monthly SIP inflows currently stand at approximately Rs 31,115 crore, close to the all-time high of Rs 32,087 crore recorded in March 2026. Active SIP accounts have crossed 10.44 crore, while the average SIP ticket size remains close to Rs 2,980 per month. These consistent inflows provide a steady source of domestic liquidity irrespective of foreign investor activity.

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Start Of A New Quarter Brings Fresh Allocations

June also marks the beginning of a new quarter for many institutional investors. Portfolio managers often reassess sector allocations, deploy fresh capital and realign investment strategies based on earnings expectations and macroeconomic trends.

(Disclaimer: This article uses information originally published by Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ). The views expressed are those of the original authors and not necessarily of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. This content is provided for general informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, legal or tax advice. Readers are advised to conduct their own research and/or consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be treated as investment advice. ABP Network, its employees and associates shall not be responsible or liable for any losses or damages arising directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on this article or any information contained herein.)