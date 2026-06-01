Is BJP Creating A New B-Team In Tamil Nadu? Buzz Around Annamalai's Separate Political Outfit

A fresh political buzz is doing the rounds in Tamil Nadu, with reports claiming that the BJP is allegedly considering a strategy to position former Tamil Nadu BJP chief K. Annamalai against actor-turned-politician Vijay. However, these claims remain speculative and have not been officially confirmed by the BJP or Annamalai.

Annamalai Heading to Delhi Amid Speculation

Annamalai has largely maintained a low profile even after the elections. Political circles are abuzz with speculation that he is gradually being sidelined within the party and may be considering launching a separate political outfit. Against this backdrop, reports suggest that he is set to travel to Delhi to meet senior BJP leaders for key discussions.

At the same time, another narrative has emerged claiming that the perception of Annamalai being marginalised is being deliberately created as part of a larger political strategy. According to these reports, the BJP is exploring ways to engineer a Vijay vs Annamalai political contest in Tamil Nadu under a campaign.

BJP Allegedly Looking to Create a Political 'B-Team'

According to the reports, the BJP believes it has struggled to achieve the electoral growth and success it expected in Tamil Nadu through direct political efforts. As a result, the party is allegedly considering indirect methods to expand its influence.

The speculation comes amid claims that Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam has emerged as a major force in Tamil Nadu politics, attracting significant support from younger voters. Observers suggest that while it may be difficult for the BJP to directly expand its vote base among youth, Annamalai enjoys considerable popularity among young people, which could be leveraged politically.

A New Party Based on Nationalism and Spirituality?

Reports further claim that Annamalai could launch a new political party inspired by the ideology of Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar, who famously described nationalism and spirituality as his "two eyes."

The proposed political platform would reportedly focus on nationalism as its central theme while combining it with spiritual values. The strategy is said to aim at attracting young voters by projecting a blend of nationalistic and spiritual politics.

The reports suggest that the BJP wants to shift Tamil Nadu's political discourse away from traditional caste- and religion-based debates toward discussions around missionary organisations.

According to the speculation, political messaging could focus on allegations that missionary groups wield significant influence in governance and public life. The narrative would seek to unite Tamils under a broader nationalist framework while criticising what it describes as the growing influence of missionary institutions.

No Official Confirmation

Political analysts caution that these claims are based on reports and political speculation, with no official confirmation from the BJP or Annamalai.

The reports nevertheless suggest that some political circles believe Delhi may be interested in creating a political landscape where Annamalai emerges as a key challenger to Vijay, potentially setting the stage for a Vijay vs Annamalai contest in Tamil Nadu politics.