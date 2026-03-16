The 98th Academy Awards were held on Sunday, March 15, 2026, broadcasting live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Oscars 2026 Winners List: ‘One Battle After Another’ Dominates With 5 Awards, Takes Best Picture
Oscars 2026: See the complete list of winners from the 98th Academy Awards across all 24 categories, including Best Picture, Best Actor, and more.
After months of anticipation and a packed awards season, the 2026 Oscars have finally arrived. The 98th Academy Awards kicked off at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 15, broadcasting live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles.
The race for Oscar gold has been particularly exciting this year. When nominations were announced on January 22, Ryan Coogler’s 'Sinners' made headlines by breaking the all-time record for the most nominations for a single film, earning 16 nominations.
The previous record stood at 14 nominations, shared by three classics: All About Eve (1950), Titanic (1997), and La La Land (2016).
In total, the Academy will hand out awards across 24 categories this year. Notably, the ceremony also introduces a brand-new category: Best Casting, marking a historic change in how filmmaking talent is recognized.
Here is the complete list of winners and nominees for the 2026 Academy Awards.
ALSO READ: Oscars 2026: Cassandra Kulukundis Makes History As One Battle After Another Wins First-Ever Best Casting Award
2026 Oscars Winners And Nominees
Best Supporting Actress
- Amy Madigan - Weapons (Winner)
- Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value
- Wunmi Mosaku - Sinners
- Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another
Best Animated Feature Film
- KPop Demon Hunters (Winner)
- Arco
- Elio
- Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
- Zootopia 2
Best Animated Short Film
- The Girl Who Cried Pearls (Winner)
- Butterfly
- Forevergreen
- Retirement Plan
- The Three Sisters
Best Costume Design
- Frankenstein (Winner)
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- Sinners
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
- Frankenstein (Winner)
- Kokuho
- Sinners
- The Smashing Machine
- The Ugly Stepsister
Best Casting (New Category)
- One Battle After Another (Winner)
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- The Secret Agent
- Sinners
Best Live-Action Short Film
- The Singers (Winner)
- Two People Exchanging Saliva (Winner)
- Butcher's Stain
- A Friend of Dorothy
- Jane Austen's Period Drama
Best Actor In Supporting Role
- Sean Penn - One Battle After Another (Winner)
- Benicio del Toro - One Battle After Another
- Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein
- Delroy Lindo - Sinners
- Stellan Skarsgård - Sentimental Value
Best Adapted Screenplay
- One Battle After Another (Winner)
- Bugonia
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Train Dreams
Best Original Screenplay
- Sinners (Winner)
- Blue Moon
- It Was Just an Accident
- Marty Supreme
- Sentimental Value
Best Production Design
- Frankenstein (Winner)
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
Best Visual Effects
- Avatar: Fire and Ash (Winner)
- F1
- Jurassic World Rebirth
- The Lost Bus
- Sinners
Best Documentary Short Film
- All the Empty Rooms (Winner)
- Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
- Children No More: "Were and Are Gone"
- The Devil Is Busy
- Perfectly a Strangeness
Best Documentary Feature Film
- Mr. Nobody Against Putin (Winner)
- The Alabama Solution
- Come See Me in the Good Light
- Cutting Through Rocks
- The Perfect Neighbor
Best Original Score
- Sinners (Winner)
- Bugonia
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- One Battle After Another
Best Sound
- F1 (Winner)
- Frankenstein
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- Sirât
Best Film Editing
- One Battle After Another (Winner)
- F1
- Marty Supreme
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
Best Cinematography
- Sinners (Winner)
- Frankenstein
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Train Dreams
Best International Feature Film
- Sentimental Value - Norway (Winner)
- The Secret Agent - Brazil
- It Was Just an Accident - France
- Sirât - Spain
- The Voice of Hind Rajab - Tunisia
Best Original Song
- 'Golden' - KPop Demon Hunters (Winner)
- 'Dear Me' - Diane Warren: Relentless
- 'I Lied to You' - Sinners
- 'Sweet Dreams of Joy' - Viva Verdi!
- 'Train Dreams' - Train Dreams
Best Directing
- Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another (Winner)
- Chloé Zhao - Hamnet
- Josh Safdie - Marty Supreme
- Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value
- Ryan Coogler - Sinners
Best Lead Actor
- Michael B. Jordan - Sinners (Winner)
- Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme
- Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another
- Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon
- Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent
Best Actress
- Jessie Buckley - Hamnet (Winner)
- Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
- Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue
- Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value
- Emma Stone - Bugonia
Best Picture
- One Battle After Another (Winner)
- Bugonia
- F1
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
- Train Dreams
Related Video
Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse
Frequently Asked Questions
When and where were the 2026 Oscars held?
Which film received the most nominations?
Ryan Coogler's 'Sinners' broke the record with 16 nominations, surpassing the previous record of 14.
What new category was introduced at the 2026 Oscars?
A brand-new category, Best Casting, was introduced this year, marking a historic change in recognizing filmmaking talent.
Who won Best Supporting Actress?
Amy Madigan won the award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in 'Weapons'.
Which film won Best Animated Feature Film?
'KPop Demon Hunters' took home the Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film.