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After months of anticipation and a packed awards season, the 2026 Oscars have finally arrived. The 98th Academy Awards kicked off at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 15, broadcasting live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles.

The race for Oscar gold has been particularly exciting this year. When nominations were announced on January 22, Ryan Coogler’s 'Sinners' made headlines by breaking the all-time record for the most nominations for a single film, earning 16 nominations.

The previous record stood at 14 nominations, shared by three classics: All About Eve (1950), Titanic (1997), and La La Land (2016).

In total, the Academy will hand out awards across 24 categories this year. Notably, the ceremony also introduces a brand-new category: Best Casting, marking a historic change in how filmmaking talent is recognized.

Here is the complete list of winners and nominees for the 2026 Academy Awards.

ALSO READ: Oscars 2026: Cassandra Kulukundis Makes History As One Battle After Another Wins First-Ever Best Casting Award

2026 Oscars Winners And Nominees

Best Supporting Actress

Amy Madigan - Weapons (Winner)

Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value

Wunmi Mosaku - Sinners

Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another

Best Animated Feature Film

KPop Demon Hunters (Winner)

Arco

Elio

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Best Animated Short Film

The Girl Who Cried Pearls (Winner)

Butterfly

Forevergreen

Retirement Plan

The Three Sisters

Best Costume Design

Frankenstein (Winner)

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Frankenstein (Winner)

Kokuho

Sinners

The Smashing Machine

The Ugly Stepsister

Best Casting (New Category)

One Battle After Another (Winner)

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

The Secret Agent

Sinners

Best Live-Action Short Film

The Singers (Winner)

Two People Exchanging Saliva (Winner)

Butcher's Stain

A Friend of Dorothy

Jane Austen's Period Drama

Best Actor In Supporting Role

Sean Penn - One Battle After Another (Winner)

Benicio del Toro - One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein

Delroy Lindo - Sinners

Stellan Skarsgård - Sentimental Value

Best Adapted Screenplay

One Battle After Another (Winner)

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Train Dreams

Best Original Screenplay

Sinners (Winner)

Blue Moon

It Was Just an Accident

Marty Supreme

Sentimental Value

Best Production Design

Frankenstein (Winner)

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Best Visual Effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash (Winner)

F1

Jurassic World Rebirth

The Lost Bus

Sinners

Best Documentary Short Film

All the Empty Rooms (Winner)

Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud

Children No More: "Were and Are Gone"

The Devil Is Busy

Perfectly a Strangeness

Best Documentary Feature Film

Mr. Nobody Against Putin (Winner)

The Alabama Solution

Come See Me in the Good Light

Cutting Through Rocks

The Perfect Neighbor

Best Original Score

Sinners (Winner)

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Best Sound

F1 (Winner)

Frankenstein

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Sirât

Best Film Editing

One Battle After Another (Winner)

F1

Marty Supreme

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Best Cinematography

Sinners (Winner)

Frankenstein

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Train Dreams

Best International Feature Film

Sentimental Value - Norway (Winner)

The Secret Agent - Brazil

It Was Just an Accident - France

Sirât - Spain

The Voice of Hind Rajab - Tunisia

Best Original Song

'Golden' - KPop Demon Hunters (Winner)

'Dear Me' - Diane Warren: Relentless

'I Lied to You' - Sinners

'Sweet Dreams of Joy' - Viva Verdi!

'Train Dreams' - Train Dreams

Best Directing

Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another (Winner)

Chloé Zhao - Hamnet

Josh Safdie - Marty Supreme

Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value

Ryan Coogler - Sinners

Best Lead Actor

Michael B. Jordan - Sinners (Winner)

Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon

Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent

Best Actress

Jessie Buckley - Hamnet (Winner)

Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue

Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value

Emma Stone - Bugonia

Best Picture

One Battle After Another (Winner)

Bugonia

F1

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams