CJP Founder Set To Return To India, Calls Students To Join Delhi Protest

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HomeNewsCockroach Janta Party Founder Abhijeet Dipke Set To Return To India, Calls Students To Join Delhi Protest

Cockroach Janta Party Founder Abhijeet Dipke Set To Return To India, Calls Students To Join Delhi Protest

Abhijeet Dipke will return to Delhi on June 6 to launch a peaceful protest seeking Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 01 Jun 2026 03:42 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Concerns over exam disruptions and accountability are central.

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke has announced that he will return to India on June 6 to launch a peaceful protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over a series of examination-related controversies. In a video shared on Instagram on Monday, Dipke appealed to students and supporters across the country to join him in Delhi, arguing that recurring disruptions and alleged irregularities in examinations have heightened anxiety among students and raised serious questions about accountability within the education system.

Call For Peaceful Protest

Addressing his followers through the video message, Dipke said the time had come for citizens and students to unite and raise their concerns through democratic and constitutional means. He urged supporters to gather at the airport upon his arrival in Delhi on June 6 and join him in seeking official permission for a demonstration.

According to Dipke, the group plans to proceed to the Parliament Street police station before requesting authorisation to hold a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar. He maintained that a collective and peaceful public campaign would compel authorities to listen to students' concerns.

Also Read: 'Stabbing Under Guise Of Friendship Is Unacceptable': UP CM Yogi On Ghaziabad Case

Demand For Accountability

Dipke alleged that repeated examination-related controversies and disruptions have left many students distressed and uncertain about their academic futures. He argued that those responsible must be held accountable and reiterated his demand for Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation.

The activist said the proposed demonstration would remain within the framework of the Constitution and would focus on highlighting the concerns of students affected by recent examination issues.

Founded by Dipke, the Cockroach Janta Party has emerged as a youth-driven social media movement that has gained significant traction online. The platform has attracted a growing following since its inception and has also received support from several public figures.

With Dipke set to arrive in the national capital on June 6, attention is likely to focus on whether the protest secures official approval and how many students and supporters choose to participate in the planned demonstration.

Also Read:Is BJP Creating A New B-Team In Tamil Nadu? Buzz Around Annamalai's Separate Political Outfit

Before You Go

CBSE Portal Update: Board Says Website Likely to Resume by 2 PM, Students Told to Wait

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 Jun 2026 03:39 PM (IST)
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CJP Cockroach Janta Party Abhijeet Dipke
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