CJP Founder Set To Return To India, Calls Students To Join Delhi Protest

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Concerns over exam disruptions and accountability are central.

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke has announced that he will return to India on June 6 to launch a peaceful protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over a series of examination-related controversies. In a video shared on Instagram on Monday, Dipke appealed to students and supporters across the country to join him in Delhi, arguing that recurring disruptions and alleged irregularities in examinations have heightened anxiety among students and raised serious questions about accountability within the education system.

Will be returning to India to demand the resignation of the Education Minister.



I request the youth of India to join this peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar and exercise our constitutional right to seek accountability from the government. https://t.co/W8oZsGmgvi June 1, 2026

Call For Peaceful Protest

Addressing his followers through the video message, Dipke said the time had come for citizens and students to unite and raise their concerns through democratic and constitutional means. He urged supporters to gather at the airport upon his arrival in Delhi on June 6 and join him in seeking official permission for a demonstration.

According to Dipke, the group plans to proceed to the Parliament Street police station before requesting authorisation to hold a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar. He maintained that a collective and peaceful public campaign would compel authorities to listen to students' concerns.

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Demand For Accountability

Dipke alleged that repeated examination-related controversies and disruptions have left many students distressed and uncertain about their academic futures. He argued that those responsible must be held accountable and reiterated his demand for Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation.

The activist said the proposed demonstration would remain within the framework of the Constitution and would focus on highlighting the concerns of students affected by recent examination issues.

Founded by Dipke, the Cockroach Janta Party has emerged as a youth-driven social media movement that has gained significant traction online. The platform has attracted a growing following since its inception and has also received support from several public figures.

With Dipke set to arrive in the national capital on June 6, attention is likely to focus on whether the protest secures official approval and how many students and supporters choose to participate in the planned demonstration.

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