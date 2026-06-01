Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Social media influencer found hanging, family alleges dowry murder.

Family claims in-laws demanded car after initial dowry payment.

FIR filed against husband, five family members for dowry death.

Police investigating, body sent for postmortem examination.

A social media influencer was found hanging at her in-laws’ residence in Lucknow’s Saadatganj area. However, her family has alleged she was harassed over dowry demands and later murdered. They have also claimed that her body was hanged to make the death appear like suicide.

Family Says In-Laws Demanded Car After Rs 7 Lakh Dowry

As per the FIR, Mansi’s father alleged that he had given Rs 7 lakh in cash along with several household items and gifts at the time of her wedding. However, they claim her husband’s family later began demanding a car in addition to the dowry already given.

ALSO READ| Taapsee Pannu Admits She 'Tortured' Herself Chasing Flat Midriff: 'I Overpushed Myself'

The family further alleged that Mansi was repeatedly taunted and harassed over the unmet demand. According to them, the situation later escalated into physical and mental abuse. Mansi had reportedly informed her family about the alleged harassment. Her family travelled to Lucknow several times in an attempt to reach an amicable solution. However, their efforts did not lead to any resolution.

On Saturday, police informed Mansi’s family about her death by suicide. However, they have alleged that she was murdered.

Police File Dowry Death Case

According to Hindustan Times, the FIR was lodged by Mansi’s uncle, a resident of Kanpur. Following the complaint, Saadatganj police registered a case against her husband, Sagar Rajput and five members of his family in connection with the alleged dowry death.

ALSO READ| Anushka Sharma Wipes Virat Kohli’s Tears; Emotional Video Goes Viral

The accused include her father-in-law Rajesh, brother-in-law Anu, sisters-in-law Barkha and Chandni, and paternal aunt-in-law Asha. Police said an investigation into the matter is currently underway.

“Based on the complaint, Saadatganj police registered an FIR under Sections 80(2) and 85 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act,” ADCP Central Jitendra Kr Dubey told Hindustan Times.

Her body has been sent for postmortem examination.

“Further legal action will be taken on the basis of available evidence and the postmortem report,” the officer added.

Mansi, a resident of Kanpur, married Sagar Rajput in 2024. Both were active on social media, with Sagar reportedly having over 7.93 lakh followers on Instagram.





Attention: This story contains references to suicide/self-harm. Readers are advised to exercise discretion. If you or someone you know needs help, please reach out to mental health professionals or contact suicide prevention helplines in India (TeleMANAS: 1-800 891 4416)

Before You Go Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse