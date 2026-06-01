Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom RCB secured their second IPL title defeating Gujarat Titans.

Anushka Sharma celebrated victory with Virat Kohli and fans.

Viral photo evoked

Kohli and Sharma danced joyfully post-trophy win celebration.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), led by Rajat Patidar, clinched their second IPL title on Sunday with a five-wicket win over Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans (GT). Virat Kohli sealed the victory in style with the winning six at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Soon after the final, all eyes were on Virat and his wife, actor Anushka Sharma. From cheering in the stands to blowing kisses at Virat and posing with the trophy, Anushka was part of some of the night’s most memorable moments.

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Now, a picture featuring Virat, Anushka and former RCB star AB de Villiers has gone viral on social media, with fans linking it to an iconic Bollywood scene.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Moment

The viral photo captures Virat hugging AB de Villiers while still holding Anushka’s hand beside him. The heartwarming moment instantly reminded fans of the iconic Kuch Kuch Hota Hai scene featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji.

Given Virat and AB’s long association with RCB, the moment felt even more special for fans, who flooded social media with emotional reactions.

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Virat, Anushka Dance After RCB’s Win

Virat and Anushka were also seen dancing their hearts out on the dance floor after RCB lifted the trophy. Several players joined in the celebrations, with Dinesh Karthik also matching steps with Virat.

One detail fans quickly noticed was Virat’s T-shirt, which read, “One felt nice. We did it twice.”

Anushka later shared a picture of the T-shirt on her Instagram Story, adding Virat’s sticker to the post.