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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesVirat Kohli Hugs AB de Villiers While Holding Anushka Sharma’s Hand; Fans See A Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Moment

Virat Kohli Hugs AB de Villiers While Holding Anushka Sharma’s Hand; Fans See A Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Moment

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been grabbing attention for their sweet moments together after RCB defeated GT to lift their second IPL title.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 01 Jun 2026 03:14 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • RCB secured their second IPL title defeating Gujarat Titans.
  • Anushka Sharma celebrated victory with Virat Kohli and fans.
  • Viral photo evoked
  • Kohli and Sharma danced joyfully post-trophy win celebration.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), led by Rajat Patidar, clinched their second IPL title on Sunday with a five-wicket win over Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans (GT). Virat Kohli sealed the victory in style with the winning six at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Soon after the final, all eyes were on Virat and his wife, actor Anushka Sharma. From cheering in the stands to blowing kisses at Virat and posing with the trophy, Anushka was part of some of the night’s most memorable moments.

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Now, a picture featuring Virat, Anushka and former RCB star AB de Villiers has gone viral on social media, with fans linking it to an iconic Bollywood scene.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Moment

The viral photo captures Virat hugging AB de Villiers while still holding Anushka’s hand beside him. The heartwarming moment instantly reminded fans of the iconic Kuch Kuch Hota Hai scene featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji.

Given Virat and AB’s long association with RCB, the moment felt even more special for fans, who flooded social media with emotional reactions.

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Virat, Anushka Dance After RCB’s Win

Virat and Anushka were also seen dancing their hearts out on the dance floor after RCB lifted the trophy. Several players joined in the celebrations, with Dinesh Karthik also matching steps with Virat.

One detail fans quickly noticed was Virat’s T-shirt, which read, “One felt nice. We did it twice.”

Anushka later shared a picture of the T-shirt on her Instagram Story, adding Virat’s sticker to the post.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who won the IPL title?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won their second IPL title, defeating Gujarat Titans (GT).

Who sealed the victory for RCB?

Virat Kohli hit the winning six to secure the IPL title for RCB.

What iconic Bollywood scene did a photo of Virat and AB de Villiers remind fans of?

A photo of Virat Kohli hugging AB de Villiers while holding Anushka Sharma's hand reminded fans of a scene from 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'.

What did Virat Kohli's t-shirt say after the win?

Virat Kohli's t-shirt read, 'One felt nice. We did it twice.'

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 Jun 2026 03:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma AB De Villiers ENtertainment News
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