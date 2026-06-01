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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAnushka Sharma Wipes Virat Kohli’s Tears; Emotional Video Goes Viral

Anushka Sharma Wipes Virat Kohli’s Tears; Emotional Video Goes Viral

Anushka Sharma can be seen comforting an emotional Virat Kohli after RCB lifted the IPL trophy for the second consecutive time.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 01 Jun 2026 09:08 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • RCB defended their IPL title, defeating Gujarat Titans.
  • Emotional Virat Kohli broke down, comforted by Anushka Sharma.
  • Kohli and Sharma celebrated with the trophy and team.
  • A viral video showed the couple dancing at the after-party.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) successfully defended their IPL 2025 title, defeating Gujarat Titans (GT) by five wickets with 11 balls to spare at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Soon after the win, several moments from the match started doing the rounds on social media. One such viral video from the stadium showed an emotional Virat Kohli standing beside Anushka Sharma with the trophy in hand. Notably, Virat sealed the victory for RCB with the winning six against GT.

Anushka Comforts Virat 

A now-viral video captures an emotional Virat breaking down in tears while holding the trophy. Standing by his side, Anushka - who has long been his strongest support - was seen comforting him and gently wiping away his tears. The actor also appeared to be having an animated conversation with him.

ALSO READ| WATCH: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Dance In Celebration After RCB Lift IPL 2026 Trophy

Towards the end of the video, Virat kissed the trophy before sharing a warm hug with Anushka.

ABP Live could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

However, that wasn’t the only moment winning hearts online. Several videos showed Virat bringing Anushka onto the field as the couple walked hand in hand.

Another video captured them posing with the trophy alongside fellow RCB players and their families.

ALSO READ| Dua Lipa, Callum Turner Say ‘I Do’ In Intimate Ceremony In London

Earlier today, RCB also shared a video from the team’s after-party, showing Virat and Anushka breaking into a celebratory dance after the title win. Several members of the team could also be seen joining them on the dance floor.

One of the standout details from the video was Virat’s T-shirt. The cricketer was seen wearing a red Champions tee that read: “One felt nice. We did it twice.”

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was the outcome of the IPL 2025 final?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won the IPL 2025 title, defeating Gujarat Titans by five wickets.

What emotional moment involving Virat Kohli went viral?

A viral video showed an emotional Virat Kohli crying with the trophy, being comforted by Anushka Sharma.

What did Virat Kohli's t-shirt say after the win?

Virat Kohli wore a red 'Champions' tee that read: 'One felt nice. We did it twice.'

What happened at the RCB team's after-party?

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were seen breaking into a celebratory dance with other team members.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 Jun 2026 09:08 AM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma ENtertainment News IPL 2026
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