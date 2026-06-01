Anushka Sharma Wipes Virat Kohli’s Tears; Emotional Video Goes Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom RCB defended their IPL title, defeating Gujarat Titans.

Emotional Virat Kohli broke down, comforted by Anushka Sharma.

Kohli and Sharma celebrated with the trophy and team.

A viral video showed the couple dancing at the after-party.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) successfully defended their IPL 2025 title, defeating Gujarat Titans (GT) by five wickets with 11 balls to spare at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Soon after the win, several moments from the match started doing the rounds on social media. One such viral video from the stadium showed an emotional Virat Kohli standing beside Anushka Sharma with the trophy in hand. Notably, Virat sealed the victory for RCB with the winning six against GT.

Anushka Comforts Virat

A now-viral video captures an emotional Virat breaking down in tears while holding the trophy. Standing by his side, Anushka - who has long been his strongest support - was seen comforting him and gently wiping away his tears. The actor also appeared to be having an animated conversation with him.

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Towards the end of the video, Virat kissed the trophy before sharing a warm hug with Anushka.

ABP Live could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

However, that wasn’t the only moment winning hearts online. Several videos showed Virat bringing Anushka onto the field as the couple walked hand in hand.

Virat Kohli winning the IPL Final and then heading straight to Anushka Sharma — pure love and emotions. ❤️✨#ViratKohli #RCBvsGT pic.twitter.com/nP3sEX8bc0 — Faruk (@uf2151593) May 31, 2026

Another video captured them posing with the trophy alongside fellow RCB players and their families.

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Earlier today, RCB also shared a video from the team’s after-party, showing Virat and Anushka breaking into a celebratory dance after the title win. Several members of the team could also be seen joining them on the dance floor.

𝗞𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗞𝗼𝗵𝗹𝗶’𝘀 𝗺𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗰𝗹𝗮𝘀𝘀 𝗼𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗳𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗿 😉



Pure vibes. Wholesome. And so much more. Anushka Sharma, thank you for being our Day 1. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7Qmxxv6QtG — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) June 1, 2026

One of the standout details from the video was Virat’s T-shirt. The cricketer was seen wearing a red Champions tee that read: “One felt nice. We did it twice.”