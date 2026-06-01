Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won the IPL 2025 title, defeating Gujarat Titans by five wickets.
Anushka Sharma Wipes Virat Kohli’s Tears; Emotional Video Goes Viral
Anushka Sharma can be seen comforting an emotional Virat Kohli after RCB lifted the IPL trophy for the second consecutive time.
- RCB defended their IPL title, defeating Gujarat Titans.
- Emotional Virat Kohli broke down, comforted by Anushka Sharma.
- Kohli and Sharma celebrated with the trophy and team.
- A viral video showed the couple dancing at the after-party.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) successfully defended their IPL 2025 title, defeating Gujarat Titans (GT) by five wickets with 11 balls to spare at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Soon after the win, several moments from the match started doing the rounds on social media. One such viral video from the stadium showed an emotional Virat Kohli standing beside Anushka Sharma with the trophy in hand. Notably, Virat sealed the victory for RCB with the winning six against GT.
Anushka Comforts Virat
A now-viral video captures an emotional Virat breaking down in tears while holding the trophy. Standing by his side, Anushka - who has long been his strongest support - was seen comforting him and gently wiping away his tears. The actor also appeared to be having an animated conversation with him.
ALSO READ| WATCH: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Dance In Celebration After RCB Lift IPL 2026 Trophy
Towards the end of the video, Virat kissed the trophy before sharing a warm hug with Anushka.
.@imVkohli gets emotional after winning IPL 2026 Final 🏆 A cute moment with @AnushkaSharma ❤️❤️😍🎉✨⭐️— sridevi sreedhar (@sridevisreedhar) June 1, 2026
RCB creates history#RCB #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/gdFbucFw3s
ABP Live could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.
However, that wasn’t the only moment winning hearts online. Several videos showed Virat bringing Anushka onto the field as the couple walked hand in hand.
Virat Kohli winning the IPL Final and then heading straight to Anushka Sharma — pure love and emotions. ❤️✨#ViratKohli #RCBvsGT pic.twitter.com/nP3sEX8bc0— Faruk (@uf2151593) May 31, 2026
Another video captured them posing with the trophy alongside fellow RCB players and their families.
ALSO READ| Dua Lipa, Callum Turner Say ‘I Do’ In Intimate Ceremony In London
Earlier today, RCB also shared a video from the team’s after-party, showing Virat and Anushka breaking into a celebratory dance after the title win. Several members of the team could also be seen joining them on the dance floor.
𝗞𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗞𝗼𝗵𝗹𝗶’𝘀 𝗺𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗰𝗹𝗮𝘀𝘀 𝗼𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗳𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗿 😉— Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) June 1, 2026
Pure vibes. Wholesome. And so much more. Anushka Sharma, thank you for being our Day 1. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7Qmxxv6QtG
One of the standout details from the video was Virat’s T-shirt. The cricketer was seen wearing a red Champions tee that read: “One felt nice. We did it twice.”
Before You Go
Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse
Frequently Asked Questions
What was the outcome of the IPL 2025 final?
What emotional moment involving Virat Kohli went viral?
A viral video showed an emotional Virat Kohli crying with the trophy, being comforted by Anushka Sharma.
What did Virat Kohli's t-shirt say after the win?
Virat Kohli wore a red 'Champions' tee that read: 'One felt nice. We did it twice.'
What happened at the RCB team's after-party?
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were seen breaking into a celebratory dance with other team members.