Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIPLIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentOscars 2026: Cassandra Kulukundis Makes History As One Battle After Another Wins First-Ever Best Casting Award

Oscars 2026: Cassandra Kulukundis Makes History As One Battle After Another Wins First-Ever Best Casting Award

Cassandra Kulukundis wins the inaugural Best Casting Oscar for One Battle After Another at the 98th Academy Awards, marking a historic moment in Hollywood.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 16 Mar 2026 06:36 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Cassandra Kulukundis has made history, taking home the inaugural Oscar for Best Casting for her work on One Battle After Another. The 98th Academy Awards celebrated this long-overdue recognition, honouring the creative vision behind assembling unforgettable film ensembles. For the first time, casting directors received their moment in the spotlight at Hollywood’s biggest night.

ALSO READ: Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra Stuns In White Dior Couture, Nick Jonas' Kalava Sparks Online Buzz

A Brand-New Oscar Category

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) officially introduced the “Best Achievement in Casting” award for the 2026 ceremony, a decision approved by its Board of Governors in 2024. This new category recognises the vital role casting directors play in shaping films—from headline stars to those once-in-a-lifetime supporting roles.

“It’s incredibly gratifying to see casting finally get the recognition it deserves,” says veteran casting director Kim Taylor-Coleman, who has worked on nearly one hundred projects and served on the Academy’s Board of Governors. Taylor-Coleman reflected on her collaborations with legendary directors, including Spike Lee, and even recalled the challenges of working on Ye’s famously unaired HBO comedy pilot.

Who Made The Cut?

The competition for the first-ever Best Casting Oscar featured some of the year’s most celebrated films:

  • Nina Gold - Hamnet
  • Jennifer Venditti - Marty Supreme
  • Cassandra Kulukundis - One Battle After Another
  • Gabriel Domingues - The Secret Agent
  • Francine Maisler - Sinners

Kulukundis’ victory highlights the artistry and precision that goes into casting a film capable of captivating audiences and critics alike.

The Significance Of This Moment

After years of advocacy, casting directors now receive formal recognition from the Academy, shining a light on the often-unsung heroes who build the backbone of every memorable performance. As Kulukundis held the first-ever Best Casting Oscar, Hollywood celebrated not just a win, but a milestone for the entire industry.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

Who won the first Oscar for Best Casting?

Cassandra Kulukundis won the inaugural Oscar for Best Casting for her work on the film 'One Battle After Another'.

When was the Best Casting Oscar category introduced?

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences officially introduced the 'Best Achievement in Casting' award for the 2026 ceremony, with the decision approved by the Board of Governors in 2024.

What is the significance of this new Oscar category?

This new category recognizes the vital role casting directors play in shaping films by assembling both headline stars and supporting roles.

Which other films were nominated for Best Casting?

Other nominated films for Best Casting included 'Hamnet', 'Marty Supreme', 'The Secret Agent', and 'Sinners'.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 16 Mar 2026 06:36 AM (IST)
Tags :
Oscars 2026 One Battle After Another 98th Academy Awards Cassandra Kulukundis Best Casting
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
Oscars 2026: Cassandra Kulukundis Makes History As One Battle After Another Wins First-Ever Best Casting Award
Oscars 2026: Cassandra Kulukundis Makes History As One Battle After Another Wins First-Ever Best Casting Award
Entertainment
Oscars 2026 LIVE Updates: Frankenstein Secures 2 Wins, See Complete Winners List
Oscars 2026 LIVE Updates: Frankenstein Secures 2 Wins, See Complete Winners List
Entertainment
Oscars 2026: Sean Penn Wins Supporting Actor, Amy Madigan Takes Supporting Actress, Check Winners Full List
Oscars 2026: Sean Penn Wins Supporting Actor, Amy Madigan Takes Supporting Actress, Check Winners Full List
Entertainment
Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra Stuns In White Dior Couture, Nick Jonas' Kalava Sparks Online Buzz
Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra Stuns In White Dior Couture, Nick Jonas' Kalava Sparks Online Buzz
Advertisement

Videos

ALERT: LPG Cylinders Banned for PNG Users; Govt Orders Surrender of Domestic LPG Connections
BREAKING: India’s LPG Carriers Shivalik & Nanda Devi Safely Cross Strait of Hormuz to Gujarat
BREAKING: Assam & West Bengal Heating Up as BJP, Congress, TMC Ramp Up Campaigns Ahead of Polls
BREAKING: Shivalik Ship Safely Crosses Strait of Hormuz, To Reach Gujarat’s Mundra Port Tomorrow
Assembly Polls Update: Congress, AAP & BJP Prepare for Fierce Battles in 5 States in 2026
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | After Nitish The Question Bihar Must Now Face
Opinion
Embed widget