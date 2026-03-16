Cassandra Kulukundis won the inaugural Oscar for Best Casting for her work on the film 'One Battle After Another'.
Oscars 2026: Cassandra Kulukundis Makes History As One Battle After Another Wins First-Ever Best Casting Award
Cassandra Kulukundis wins the inaugural Best Casting Oscar for One Battle After Another at the 98th Academy Awards, marking a historic moment in Hollywood.
Cassandra Kulukundis has made history, taking home the inaugural Oscar for Best Casting for her work on One Battle After Another. The 98th Academy Awards celebrated this long-overdue recognition, honouring the creative vision behind assembling unforgettable film ensembles. For the first time, casting directors received their moment in the spotlight at Hollywood’s biggest night.
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A Brand-New Oscar Category
History is made! ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER wins the first-ever Oscar for Best Casting. Congratulations, Cassandra Kulukundis! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/85POu1cN4z— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 16, 2026
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) officially introduced the “Best Achievement in Casting” award for the 2026 ceremony, a decision approved by its Board of Governors in 2024. This new category recognises the vital role casting directors play in shaping films—from headline stars to those once-in-a-lifetime supporting roles.
“It’s incredibly gratifying to see casting finally get the recognition it deserves,” says veteran casting director Kim Taylor-Coleman, who has worked on nearly one hundred projects and served on the Academy’s Board of Governors. Taylor-Coleman reflected on her collaborations with legendary directors, including Spike Lee, and even recalled the challenges of working on Ye’s famously unaired HBO comedy pilot.
Who Made The Cut?
The competition for the first-ever Best Casting Oscar featured some of the year’s most celebrated films:
- Nina Gold - Hamnet
- Jennifer Venditti - Marty Supreme
- Cassandra Kulukundis - One Battle After Another
- Gabriel Domingues - The Secret Agent
- Francine Maisler - Sinners
Kulukundis’ victory highlights the artistry and precision that goes into casting a film capable of captivating audiences and critics alike.
The Significance Of This Moment
After years of advocacy, casting directors now receive formal recognition from the Academy, shining a light on the often-unsung heroes who build the backbone of every memorable performance. As Kulukundis held the first-ever Best Casting Oscar, Hollywood celebrated not just a win, but a milestone for the entire industry.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who won the first Oscar for Best Casting?
When was the Best Casting Oscar category introduced?
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences officially introduced the 'Best Achievement in Casting' award for the 2026 ceremony, with the decision approved by the Board of Governors in 2024.
What is the significance of this new Oscar category?
This new category recognizes the vital role casting directors play in shaping films by assembling both headline stars and supporting roles.
Which other films were nominated for Best Casting?
Other nominated films for Best Casting included 'Hamnet', 'Marty Supreme', 'The Secret Agent', and 'Sinners'.