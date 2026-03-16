Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Cassandra Kulukundis has made history, taking home the inaugural Oscar for Best Casting for her work on One Battle After Another. The 98th Academy Awards celebrated this long-overdue recognition, honouring the creative vision behind assembling unforgettable film ensembles. For the first time, casting directors received their moment in the spotlight at Hollywood’s biggest night.

ALSO READ: Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra Stuns In White Dior Couture, Nick Jonas' Kalava Sparks Online Buzz

A Brand-New Oscar Category

History is made! ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER wins the first-ever Oscar for Best Casting. Congratulations, Cassandra Kulukundis! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/85POu1cN4z — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 16, 2026

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) officially introduced the “Best Achievement in Casting” award for the 2026 ceremony, a decision approved by its Board of Governors in 2024. This new category recognises the vital role casting directors play in shaping films—from headline stars to those once-in-a-lifetime supporting roles.

“It’s incredibly gratifying to see casting finally get the recognition it deserves,” says veteran casting director Kim Taylor-Coleman, who has worked on nearly one hundred projects and served on the Academy’s Board of Governors. Taylor-Coleman reflected on her collaborations with legendary directors, including Spike Lee, and even recalled the challenges of working on Ye’s famously unaired HBO comedy pilot.

Who Made The Cut?

The competition for the first-ever Best Casting Oscar featured some of the year’s most celebrated films:

Nina Gold - Hamnet

Jennifer Venditti - Marty Supreme

Cassandra Kulukundis - One Battle After Another

Gabriel Domingues - The Secret Agent

Francine Maisler - Sinners

Kulukundis’ victory highlights the artistry and precision that goes into casting a film capable of captivating audiences and critics alike.

The Significance Of This Moment

After years of advocacy, casting directors now receive formal recognition from the Academy, shining a light on the often-unsung heroes who build the backbone of every memorable performance. As Kulukundis held the first-ever Best Casting Oscar, Hollywood celebrated not just a win, but a milestone for the entire industry.