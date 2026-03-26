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Comedian Kunal Kamra recently reignited the debate around the controversial show India'a Got Latent, taking direct aim at Youtuber Ranveer Allahbadia. The fiery exchange unfolded on X, where Kamra accused Allahbadia of exploiting the controversy for sympathy while overlooking its broader consequences.

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Ranveer Allahbadia Reflects On Setback

It took me and my team 10 years to build BeerBiceps and The Ranveer Show to where they were.



And in one incident, a large part of it was shaken.



When the team looked to me for next steps, I found myself going back to Sant Kabir’s doha:



धीरे-धीरे रे मना, धीरे सब कुछ होय,

माली… — Ranveer Allahbadia (@BeerBicepsGuy) March 25, 2026

Allahbadia, known for his platforms BeerBiceps and The Ranveer Show, recently opened up about the personal and professional toll the controversy took on him. Sharing a reflective note online, he wrote:

“It took me and my team 10 years to build BeerBiceps and The Ranveer Show to where they were. And in one incident, a large part of it was shaken (sic).”

He further added, “A simple reminder that growth takes time, and so does rebuilding (sic).”

His post framed the episode as a moment of disruption and resilience.

Kamra Calls Out 'One-Sided Narrative'

30+ artists including me were summoned by authorities for being on Latent.

The whole comedy fraternity took a hit because of how stupid you’re. Shows were canceled, Venues pulled out, Judgements made, the pathetic shadow of your stupidity still continues to make lives of funny… — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) March 25, 2026

Responding sharply, Kamra argued that the fallout extended far beyond Allahbadia's personal losses.

He wrote, “30+ artists including me were summoned by authorities for being on Latent. The whole comedy fraternity took a hit because of how stupid you’re 9 (sic).”

He went on to describe how the controversy rippled through the stand-up circuit, affecting live performances, partnerships, and public perception. According to Kamra, cancelled shows and withdrawn venues became a harsh reality for many comedians caught in the crossfire.

'Stop Pretending': Kamra's Brutal Swipe

Kamra didn’t hold back as he questioned Allahbadia’s public image and intent. Urging him to accept responsibility, he stated, “You’re a contraceptive for creativity, stop milking this & go back to what you do best which is being a hurdle for upward social change while FraudCasting & clout chasing (sic).”

He also accused the YouTuber of failing to acknowledge how deeply the controversy affected others in the industry, asking him to stop portraying himself as a “nice guy” and instead confront the consequences of the situation.

What Was The 'India's Got Latent' Controversy?

The row traces back to a 2025 episode of India’s Got Latent, hosted by Samay Raina, where Allahbadia made remarks about parents and sex that many viewers found objectionable. The episode also featured creators such as Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Mukhija.

Although the episode was eventually removed, clips continued to circulate widely online, fuelling outrage. The backlash quickly escalated beyond social media, with the issue raised in Parliament and multiple police complaints filed against those associated with the show. Ultimately, all episodes were taken down from the streaming platform.