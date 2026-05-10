Aam Aadmi Party workers and leaders on Sunday staged protests across Punjab against the BJP-led Centre over the Enforcement Directorate’s action against Punjab Industries Minister Sanjeev Arora.

Demonstrators raised slogans against the Centre, burnt effigies of the BJP government and carried placards reading “ED-BJP gathjod murdabad” during protests held in several districts.

The protests came a day after the Enforcement Directorate arrested Arora in connection with an alleged Rs 100 crore GST fraud-linked money laundering case involving certain entities associated with him.

Apart from Jalandhar and Hoshiarpur, protests were also organised in Ludhiana, Mohali, Barnala and several other locations across Punjab.

Party workers gathered at public places carrying banners and placards while demanding an end to what they described as politically driven investigations.

ALSO READ: Punjab Minister Sanjeev Arora Sent To 7-Day ED Custody In GST 'Fraud' Case

ED Arrests Punjab Minister Sanjeev Arora

Arora, 62, was taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act following raids conducted at his official residence in Chandigarh’s Sector 2 on Saturday morning.

The ED action followed searches linked to alleged financial irregularities involving firms reportedly connected to the minister.

While AAP described the raids and subsequent arrest as politically motivated, Hampton Sky Realty Limited, where Arora previously served as a director, said it had faith in the legal process and was cooperating fully with investigating authorities.

AAP Alleges Misuse Of Agencies

Joining a protest in Jalandhar, Punjab Cabinet minister Mohinder Bhagat criticised the Centre and accused it of targeting AAP leaders through investigative agencies.

"It is misusing the ED only against the AAP leaders by conducting raids at their premises. It clearly shows that the Union government is indulging in high handedness. Punjabis never tolerate high-handedness of anyone," Bhagat told reporters.

He also asserted that the entire party stood firmly behind Arora.

ALSO READ: UP Cabinet Expansion Likely Today; CM Yogi To Induct 6 New Ministers Ahead Of 2027 Polls

AAP leaders in Hoshiarpur echoed similar allegations, claiming that the BJP was using central agencies such as the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation to suppress opposition voices.

According to party leaders, the BJP had become “rattled” by the Punjab government’s “public-welfare oriented” initiatives and was therefore attempting to politically target AAP leaders in the state.

On Saturday, AAP had strongly criticised the Centre, alleging that the BJP resorts to investigative agencies whenever it senses a political setback in elections.

The party claimed that opposition voices were being deliberately suppressed through central agencies.

ALSO READ: Most Bihar Ministers Are Crorepatis; 10 Richer Than CM Samrat Choudhary