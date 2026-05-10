Actor-turned-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C. Joseph Vijay is all set to take oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday, marking the historic rise of the state’s first non-DMK, non-AIADMK government in nearly 70 years.

Vijay will be sworn in as the CM at Chennai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at 10 AM today. Along with Vijay, nine senior TVK leaders are expected to take the oath as ministers of his cabinet.

Vijay has arrived at the venue after leaving his Neelankarai residence around 9 AM. His parents are also present at the at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

Ahead of the oath-taking ceremony, Vijay recommended a list of nine persons to be appointed as Ministers for the State of Tamil Nadu. These include:

1. N. Anand

2. Aadhav Arjuna

3. Dr. K.G. Arunraj,

4. K.A. Sengottaiyan

5. P. Venkataramanan

6. R. Nirmalkumar

7. Rajmohan

8. Dr TK. Prabhu

9. Selvi S. Keerthana

Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi also arrived in Chennai to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

Vijay will assume office after TVK secured 118 seats, the minimum required for a majority in the Assembly. The party received support from the Congress, which won 5 seats, along with the Communist Party of India (2), Communist Party of India (Marxist) (2), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (2), and the Indian Union Muslim League (2).



Following the coalition support, the Governor of Tamil Nadu invited Vijay to form the government. The oath-taking will mark TVK's first government in the state, with Vijay taking charge as Chief Minister.



Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar on Saturday appointed TVK leader C Joseph Vijay as the new Chief Minister of the State and asked him to prove his majority in the Assembly before May 13.