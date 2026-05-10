'Thalapathy' Vijay Takes Oath As Tamil Nadu Chief Minister After TVK's Historic Debut

Chandrasekar Joseph Vijay on Sunday took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu after his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), finally secured enough support to cross the majority mark in the Assembly and form the government.

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath of office and secrecy to the 51-year-old actor-turned-politician at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

The swearing-in marks a major political shift in the state, with the TVK forming the first non-Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), non-All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) government in Tamil Nadu in nearly seven decades.

How TVK Crossed Majority Mark With Outside Support

Vijay’s elevation came after days of hectic negotiations aimed at securing support from parties outside the TVK fold.

The party eventually received backing from the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), both of which extended “unconditional support” to the Vijay-led formation.

The support from the two parties added four MLAs to the TVK-led bloc, helping it cross the simple majority mark of 118 in the 234-member Assembly.

The TVK, which won 108 seats in its maiden Assembly election, also secured support from the Indian National Congress, Communist Party of India and Communist Party of India (Marxist).

Together, the supporting parties took the alliance’s strength to 120 MLAs.

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Governor Invites Vijay To Form Government

Following the submission of letters of support from the Congress, CPI, CPI(M), VCK and IUML, Vijay met Governor Arlekar at Lok Bhavan to formally stake claim to form the government.

According to an official statement, Vijay submitted a letter informing the governor of his election as leader of the TVK Legislature Party.

After deliberations, the governor accepted the claim and invited Vijay to form the ministry in accordance with constitutional provisions. Arlekar also directed the new chief minister to prove his majority on the floor of the House on or before May 13.

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Although several parties extended support to the TVK, a PTI report said that allies including the VCK would not be part of the ministry and would instead provide outside support.

The Congress has officially severed ties with the DMK, while the VCK and IUML have maintained that they remain part of the DMK-led alliance despite backing Vijay.

Political circles were abuzz over the VCK’s stand during the final phase of government formation, with speculation over possible negotiations concerning cabinet berths. However, there was no official confirmation from either side.

Vijay had earlier indicated willingness to accommodate allies in the cabinet in line with demands for power-sharing.

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Political Drama And Resort Politics

The government formation process also witnessed allegations of horse-trading and a return of “resort politics” in Tamil Nadu.

NDA constituent Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam (AMMK) accused the TVK of attempting to poach legislators and allegedly using a forged support letter from its lone MLA to stake claim to power. The party later lodged a police complaint.

The TVK rejected the allegations as “false news” and released a counter-video purportedly showing MLA Kamaraj voluntarily signing the support document.

During the political negotiations, Congress MLAs supporting the TVK were shifted to Hyderabad, while TVK legislators stayed at a resort in Mamallapuram near Chennai.

The political developments drew comparisons with the turbulent period following the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in 2016.

Historic Rise Of TVK

The Assembly election, held on April 23 with results declared on May 4, marked the electoral debut of the TVK.

Vijay won from both Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East and is expected to vacate one constituency, reducing the TVK’s tally by one seat.

Despite falling short of a majority on its own, the party ultimately secured the numbers needed to form the government with support from allied and outside parties.