Delhi CM inaugurates international film festival, stresses cultural growth

New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday inaugurated the International Film Festival Delhi (IFFD) 2026 and said the initiative will help position the national capital as a global hub for cinema and culture.

The week-long festival, to be held from March 25 to 31, will showcase more than 125 Indian and international films and host a series of masterclasses, panel discussions and cultural events involving leading names from the film industry, an official statement said.

Addressing the gathering at Bharat Mandapam, Gupta described the event as a significant step in strengthening Delhi's identity on the global cinematic platform.

She said the city has long been a centre of art and culture, and the festival builds on that legacy by bringing together filmmakers, artists and audiences from across the world.

She said cinema goes beyond entertainment, acting as a medium that connects people across languages and geographies, and offers new perspectives on society.

Highlighting the broader vision, the chief minister said the government aims to develop the festival as a long-term cultural initiative to boost film tourism, generate opportunities for youth and strengthen the creative economy.

She added that platforms such as CineXchange will provide emerging filmmakers an opportunity to present their work internationally.

Gupta also said the national capital is moving forward alongside established film centres like Mumbai, Pune and Goa, and events of this scale reflect Delhi's growing cultural and creative presence.

Delhi's Art, Culture and Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra termed the festival a "historic milestone" in showcasing the city's cultural identity globally and said it would further promote the national capital as a destination for film production and tourism.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by cabinet ministers, senior officials and several noted film personalities. Cultural performances, a red carpet event and gala premieres marked the opening, which concluded with the screening of the opening film "Sirat", the statement said.

It further said the festival will feature dedicated segments such as CineXchange Film Market and Cineverse Expo, along with special initiatives like "Her Lens" aimed at promoting women filmmakers.

Interactive sessions and masterclasses by actors and filmmakers, including Manoj Bajpayee, Anupam Kher and Piyush Mishra, are scheduled through the week, alongside discussions on emerging themes such as artificial intelligence in filmmaking and the growth of regional cinema, it added.

In addition to Bharat Mandapam, screenings will be held at multiple cinema halls across the city, making the festival accessible to a wider audience, it said. PTI SHB OZ OZ

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