Russia-Ukraine War Coming To An End, Says Vladimir Putin

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HomeNewsWorldPutin Says Russia-Ukraine War Coming To An End Amid Potential Talks With EU

Putin Says Russia-Ukraine War Coming To An End Amid Potential Talks With EU

Putin indicated that the conflict in Ukraine may be nearing its conclusion. He also signalled openness to potential engagement with European leaders amid reports of possible diplomatic talks.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 10 May 2026 07:03 AM (IST)

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday said he believed the conflict in Ukraine was approaching its end, amid renewed discussions in Europe over the possibility of diplomatic engagement with Moscow.

Putin also said he would be willing to negotiate new security arrangements fir Europe, adding that his preferred negotiating partner would be former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, Reuters reported.

His remarks came just hours after he had vowed victory in Ukraine at Moscow's most ‌scaled-back Victory Day parade in years.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022 triggered the sharpest deterioration in relations between Russia and the West since the Cuban Missile Crisis, a confrontation that had raised fears of a potential nuclear conflict during the Cold War era.

Speaking to reporters, Putin said, “I think that the matter is coming to an end,” referring to the war in Ukraine.

The remarks also came days after the Financial Times reported that leaders in the European Union were preparing for possible negotiations linked to the ongoing conflict.

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Putin Blames West For Conflict

The Kremlin said last week that European governments would need to initiate any renewed dialogue, arguing that they had cut off communication with Moscow following the start of the war in 2022.

Putin outlined his view on the origins of the war and accused Western powers of provoking tensions with Moscow.

He alleged that “globalist” Western leaders had assured Russia after the 1989 fall of the Fall of the Berlin Wall that NATO would not expand eastward, but later attempted to bring Ukraine closer to the European Union.

Trump Announces Temporary Ceasefire

After both Russia and Ukraine accused each other of violating unilateral ceasefires declared in recent days, Donald Trump announced a temporary truce running from Saturday to Monday, an arrangement that received support from both Moscow and Kyiv.

The two sides also agreed to exchange 1,000 prisoners as part of the latest de-escalation efforts.

“I'd like to see it stop. Russia-Ukraine - it's the worst thing since World War Two in terms of life. Twenty-five thousand young soldiers every month. It's crazy,” Trump told reporters in Washington.

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He further said he would “like to see a big extension” of the ceasefire.

No immediate reports emerged from either Moscow or Kyiv alleging violations of the latest truce.

Russian forces have now been engaged in Ukraine for more than four years, a period longer than the Soviet Union’s participation in World War II, referred to in Russia as the Great Patriotic War of 1941-45.

Before You Go

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About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 May 2026 06:53 AM (IST)
Tags :
Vladimir Putin Russia Ukraine War
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