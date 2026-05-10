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HomeNewsIndiaUP Cabinet Expansion Likely Today; CM Yogi To Induct 6 New Ministers Ahead Of 2027 Polls

UP Cabinet Expansion Likely Today; CM Yogi To Induct 6 New Ministers Ahead Of 2027 Polls

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath is expected to expand his cabinet on Sunday, with six ministerial berths currently vacant and political calculations ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections likely shaping the exercise.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 10 May 2026 07:52 AM (IST)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to expand his cabinet on Sunday, with the swearing-in of new ministers expected to take place at Raj Bhavan in Lucknow.

The development comes a day after Adityanath met Anandiben Patel at Jan Bhavan, fuelling speculation over a long-awaited reshuffle of the Uttar Pradesh ministry ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

Sources said that the cabinet expansion has been scheduled for today, with the oath-taking ceremony likely to be held at 3 PM.

Meeting With Governor Sparks Speculation

According to an official statement, Adityanath called on the governor at Jan Bhavan and presented her with a copy of the book Bhartiya Gyan Parampara Avadharna, authored by Lalchand Ram.

While the meeting was officially described as a courtesy call, political circles viewed it as significant amid mounting discussions over an impending cabinet expansion.

Although no formal announcement has yet been issued by the state government, speculation has intensified over the past few days regarding the induction of new ministers either on Sunday or Monday.

ALSO READ: Retired IAS Officer Subrata Gupta Appointed Adviser To Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari

Focus On 2027 Poll Strategy

The renewed buzz follows the BJP’s strong performance in the recently concluded Assembly elections in five states, including West Bengal and Assam.

In the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly, the council of ministers can have a maximum strength of 60. At present, six ministerial positions remain vacant.

The expansion is believed to be aimed at strengthening caste and regional representation ahead of the crucial 2027 Assembly elections.

The exercise is also being compared to the recent cabinet expansion in neighbouring Uttarakhand, where five ministers were inducted in March, taking the strength of the ministry to its full sanctioned capacity of 12.

New Faces, Turncoats May Find Place

According to PTI, the BJP leadership is considering several names for induction, including experienced party leaders as well as politicians from opposition parties who have recently moved closer to the saffron party.

A senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party also indicated that the exercise was expected to take place on Sunday. “It is likely tomorrow (Sunday),” the party leader told PTI without elaborating further.

ALSO READ: Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani Appointed New Chief Of Defence Staff

Before You Go

POLITICAL UPDATE: PM Modi Meets Families of Deceased BJP Workers After West Bengal Oath Ceremony

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 10 May 2026 07:52 AM (IST)
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UTTAR PRADESH Yogi Adityanath
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