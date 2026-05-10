IPL 2026: Will MS Dhoni Play CSK vs LSG Today? Here's What We Know So Far

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom MS Dhoni's participation in CSK vs LSG match is unconfirmed.

Dhoni was seen bowling during a recent practice session.

CSK aims for a win to boost playoff qualification chances.

MS Dhoni CSK vs LSG: MS Dhoni continues to remain one of the biggest talking points around Chennai Super Kings despite not featuring in IPL 2026 so far. As CSK prepare to face Lucknow Super Giants in a crucial afternoon clash, fans are once again wondering whether the legendary wicketkeeper-batsman could finally make his comeback. Dhoni has not played a single match this season after suffering a calf strain before the start of the tournament. While the franchise has steadily climbed back into playoff contention without him, speculation around his return has only intensified with every passing game.

Will MS Dhoni Play CSK vs LSG?

As things stand, there has been no official confirmation from CSK regarding Dhoni’s availability for the match.

The franchise has remained tight-lipped about his recovery process, although there have been indications earlier that the veteran cricketer was gradually regaining fitness.

Adding to the anticipation, CSK recently shared visuals of Dhoni bowling during a practice session on May 7. The clip quickly went viral across social media platforms, with fans interpreting it as a positive sign ahead of the business end of the tournament.

However, training in the nets does not necessarily confirm match readiness, and the final decision is likely to depend on the team management and medical staff.

The toss for the CSK vs LSG clash is expected around 3 PM IST, with playing XIs to be announced shortly before the match begins at 3:30 PM IST. That remains the moment when fans will finally get clarity over Dhoni’s status.

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CSK Still Firmly In IPL 2026 Playoff Hunt

Despite the uncertainty around Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings have managed to build decent momentum in recent matches.

The five-time champions have registered five wins from 10 games and currently occupy sixth place on the IPL 2026 points table.

A victory against Lucknow could significantly strengthen their playoff hopes. If CSK secure two points today, they could potentially move level with Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on points, while also improving their Net Run Rate.

Although they are still outside the qualification spots as of now, Chennai remain very much alive in the playoff race, especially with several key fixtures still left to play.