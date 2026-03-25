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HomeEntertainmentWas BTS Comeback An Epic Fail? Seoul Expected 2.6 Lakh Fans, Only 48,000 Turned Up

Was BTS Comeback An Epic Fail? Seoul Expected 2.6 Lakh Fans, Only 48,000 Turned Up

BTS's comeback livestreamed on Netflix and attracted an estimated 18.4 million viewers. It entered the weekly Top 10 in 80 countries and reached the number one spot in 24 countries. 

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 25 Mar 2026 03:38 PM (IST)
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K-pop boy band BTS’s comeback concert in Seoul has been the subject of chatter on social media after far fewer fans attended the event than expected. While authorities had prepared for around 2.6 lakh fans, only about 48,000 people were reported to have shown up for the group’s first major concert in nearly four years.

2.6 Lakh Fans Were Expected, Only 48,000 Turned Up

The concert took place on Saturday at the historic Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul, celebrating the release of the band’s latest album Arirang. The event was livestreamed on Netflix, where it broke all the records. The livestream on Netflix attracted an estimated 18.4 million viewers, and entered the weekly Top 10 in 80 countries and reached the number one spot in 24 countries. 

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The concert is expected to be followed by a documentary chronicling the group’s return to the studio and preparations for the comeback performance.

Authorities in Seoul had estimated that around 260,000 fans might gather for the event. Although only 22,000 tickets were officially available, many fans were expected to watch the concert on large outdoor screens installed at nearby locations. Police deployed 6,700 officers, 10,000 public officials, and an additional 4,800 safety personnel hired by Hybe, the company that manages BTS, for the concert. 

However, the figures turned out to be significantly lower than anticipated. The Seoul Metropolitan Government estimated that around 48,000 people attended the concert. The interior ministry put the number at 62,000, police estimated 80,000, and Hybe claimed the crowd reached over one lakh. 

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According to a report by Chosun Ilbo, the discrepancy in crowd estimates may have resulted from the use of real-time urban data based on domestic telecom networks, which excluded foreign attendees using roaming services or overseas SIM cards. The report added that international fans made up roughly 40–50 per cent of the audience at the performance.

The Independent reported that local businesses had expected a larger turnout and prepared accordingly. However, many vendors recorded lower-than-expected sales, as some visitors reportedly avoided the area due to fears of heavy traffic and overcrowding. Some even had to throw away extra produce several restaurant owners got.

BTS Return After Hiatus

BTS, widely regarded as one of the world’s most influential music groups, recently reunited on stage for the first time following a years-long hiatus due to mandatory military service. Their new album, Arirang, released on Friday, is said to reflect the group’s evolving artistic identity and deeper connection to Korean culture. According to the label, the album sold nearly four million copies on its first day.

The Gwanghwamun concert marks the beginning of BTS’s return to large-scale global touring. The group is scheduled to kick off its world tour with shows at Goyang Stadium in Gyeonggi Province from April 9 to 12, before embarking on an 82-concert tour across 34 cities worldwide, set to run until March 2027.



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Frequently Asked Questions

Why was the BTS comeback concert in Seoul attended by fewer fans than expected?

Fewer fans attended than anticipated, with estimates ranging from 48,000 to over one lakh. Some visitors avoided the area due to fears of heavy traffic and overcrowding.

How many people were expected to attend the BTS concert, and how many actually showed up?

Authorities prepared for around 260,000 fans, but estimates of actual attendees varied, with the Seoul Metropolitan Government reporting approximately 48,000 people.

What is the significance of BTS's new album, Arirang?

Arirang reflects the group's evolving artistic identity and deeper connection to Korean culture. It sold nearly four million copies on its first day.

How did the livestream of the BTS concert perform on Netflix?

The livestream broke records, attracting an estimated 18.4 million viewers. It reached the number one spot in 24 countries.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Mar 2026 03:17 PM (IST)
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Seoul Breaking News ABP Live BTS BTS Comeback
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