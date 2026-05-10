'Will Not Touch A Single Paisa Of Public's Money': Vijay In First Speech As Tamil Nadu CM

Chandrasekar Joseph Vijay on Sunday promised transparent, corruption-free governance in his first speech after taking the oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, asserting that his government would work solely for the welfare of the people.

Addressing supporters and party workers shortly after the swearing-in ceremony in Chennai, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) founder said he would not misuse public funds and vowed to ensure accountability in governance.

“As I said before, I will not touch even a single paisa of the people’s money,” Vijay said in his address.

Vijay Promises Crackdown On Corruption, Drug Abuse

The newly sworn-in chief minister said his administration would take strong action against corruption and illegal activities, including drug abuse.

“From today onward, I will begin taking strong measures to control drug abuse. It is our duty to save our youngsters from it,” he said.

He also stressed the importance of maintaining law and order in the state and ensuring the safety of all citizens, especially women.

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“Likewise, I will ensure law and order and guarantee safety for everyone. Even if some people humiliate me, whether they are friends or enemies, all 8 crore people are still my people,” Vijay said.

In another statement, he added, “I promise the people of Tamil Nadu that I will never misuse even a single rupee of public money. I have not entered politics for wealth, and all of you know that very well.”

“I will never allow corruption or permit anyone to make money through corrupt practices. This government will belong to the people, and together we will build a stronger and better Tamil Nadu,” he said.

White Paper, Transparency Promised

Vijay also announced plans to release a white paper after reviewing the state’s administrative and financial position, saying transparency would be one of the defining principles of his government.

“After reviewing everything, I intend to release a white paper to the people. I want my government to be a transparent government. That is the very first thing I want to do,” he said.

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The chief minister further stated that all political and administrative dealings under his tenure would be conducted openly.

“As far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, if I need to meet someone, I will not do it secretly or behind closed doors. Whatever I do, I will do openly and transparently,” Vijay said.

He requested the public to give his administration time to implement its promises and reiterated his commitment to improving education, roads, drinking water supply and other essential services.

'Not From A Prince Family'

During the emotional speech, Vijay reflected on his journey from cinema to politics and thanked the people for supporting him.

“I don’t know how to begin or what to say at this emotional moment. I did not come from a prince’s family. I came from among you like a member of your family, like your brother,” he said.

“You embraced me with love and gave me a great place in the cinema...” he added.

Vijay was sworn in earlier in the day as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu after the TVK secured majority support in the Assembly, marking the formation of the state’s first non-Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), non-All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) government in nearly 70 years.

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