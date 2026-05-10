Himanta Biswa Sarma To Be Sworn In As Assam CM For Second Term On May 12

Assam caretaker Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was on Sunday unanimously elected leader of the BJP Legislature Party and the NDA Legislature Party in Assam, clearing the path for the formation of the next state government.

The announcement was made by J P Nadda following a meeting of newly elected NDA legislators in Guwahati.

Addressing the gathering, Nadda said eight separate resolutions proposing Sarma’s name were moved by senior party leaders, including Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Biswajit Daimary, Ajanta Neog, Rameswar Teli, Rajdeep Roy, Ashok Singhal, Pijush Hazarika and Chakradhar Gogoi.

NDA Allies Extend Support

Nadda said legislators from all NDA constituents, including the Bharatiya Janata Party, Asom Gana Parishad and Bodoland People's Front, attended the meeting and supported Sarma’s candidature.

Leaders such as Atul Bora and Rihan Daimary also backed the proposal, after which Sarma was formally declared leader of the BJP Legislature Party and NDA Legislature Party.

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Swearing-In Ceremony On May 12

Speaking after his election, Sarma thanked Narendra Modi for giving the NDA another opportunity to form the government in Assam.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has blessed us to form the government in Assam for a third consecutive term. I express my heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister. The people have blessed us, and we will carry out development work over the next five years," he said.

Sarma also thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president Nitin Nabin.

Announcing the date of the new government’s formation, he said the NDA Council of Ministers would take oath on May 12 in the presence of Prime Minister Modi.

"I request the people of Assam to continue blessing us in the future as well. We aim to take Assam forward and make it one of the most developed states in the country. I express my gratitude to Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia. We will meet the Governor of Assam to stake our claim to form the next government," Sarma said.

He also expressed gratitude to J P Nadda and Nayab Singh Saini on behalf of the people of Assam.

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NDA Secures Sweeping Mandate

The BJP-led NDA returned to power in Assam with a decisive mandate in the Assembly elections, ensuring a third straight term for the alliance in the state.

The NDA secured 102 seats in the Assembly, while opposition parties together won 75 seats. The BJP emerged with 82 seats, while its allies AGP and BPF won 10 seats each.

Among opposition parties, the Indian National Congress-led Mitrajoot alliance secured 19 seats, while Raijor Dal managed two seats. The Assam Jatiya Parishad failed to open its account, while the All India United Democratic Front won two seats.