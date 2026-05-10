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HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaDrishyam 3 Trailer Out: Georgekutty’s 'Perfect Escape' Begins To Crack Amid Fresh Suspense

Drishyam 3 Trailer Out: Georgekutty’s 'Perfect Escape' Begins To Crack Amid Fresh Suspense

Mohanlal returns as Georgekutty in the Drishyam 3 trailer, where his clever escape faces new trouble. The film hints that he may outrun the police, but not the burden of his past.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 10 May 2026 03:21 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Drishyam 3 trailer sees Mohanlal return as Georgekutty.
  • Past secrets resurface, threatening Georgekutty's family again.
  • Clever escape appears to be cracking under pressure.
  • Film slated for theatrical release on May 21, 2026.

The wait around Drishyam 3 has grown even more tense. The latest trailer shows Mohanlal back as Georgekutty, and his calm life now looks far from safe. The new video hints that the past is not finished with him yet. Police pressure, family fear, and old secrets all return together. What looked like a clever escape may now turn into a deeper struggle. The film is moving toward a dramatic release, and the trailer has already sparked fresh talk among fans.

The trailer of Drishyam 3 has brought back Mohanlal as Georgekutty, the famous character from the thriller series. The new trailer suggests that Georgekutty may escape the police, but he cannot escape the “ghosts of his past”.  

Dhrishyam 3 Trailer Highlights

The story continues the journey that began in Drishyam and Drishyam 2. In the new trailer, Georgekutty appears more troubled than before. The article says the film shows that his “perfect escape begins to crack”. This means his clever plan may no longer stay hidden for long.  

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The trailer also shows that the investigation around his family is not over. The article explains that Georgekutty and his family are still under suspicion. This makes the story feel more tense, because old questions are coming back again.

 

Mohanlal returns in the role that made the Drishyam franchise so popular. The article says the makers released the trailer on Saturday. It also notes that the film is directed by Jeethu Joseph.  

About Dhrishyam 3

Drishyam 3 is set to reach theatres on May 21, 2026. That date has added more excitement for fans who have been waiting for the next chapter. The trailer suggests that Georgekutty’s family may again be pulled into danger.  The family is not free from fear and doubt. With the past returning in a new form, the film seems ready to bring another strong round of suspense.

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Drishyam 3 marks the third chapter in Jeetu Joseph and Mohanlal’s acclaimed crime drama franchise. Produced by Antony Perumbavoor, the series began in 2013 with the release of the first film, while its sequel arrived eight years later in 2021. The much-awaited third instalment is set to release five years after the second part. The film will be distributed by Panorama Studios, headed by Kumar Mangat Pathak, which also produced the Hindi remakes of the Malayalam blockbuster franchise.

 
 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the latest update on Drishyam 3?

The latest trailer shows Mohanlal returning as Georgekutty, indicating that his past is catching up with him and his calm life is under threat.

What does the Drishyam 3 trailer suggest about Georgekutty's situation?

The trailer hints that Georgekutty's seemingly perfect escape is starting to unravel, and he cannot escape the ghosts of his past despite police pressure.

When is Drishyam 3 scheduled to be released?

Drishyam 3 is set to be released in theatres on May 21, 2026, adding to the anticipation for the next chapter in the franchise.

Who are the key figures involved in Drishyam 3?

The film features Mohanlal reprising his role as Georgekutty and is directed by Jeethu Joseph. Antony Perumbavoor is producing the movie.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 10 May 2026 03:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Police Trailer Mohanlal Family Drishyam 3 Jeethu Joseph Past Georgekutty Release Date Suspense
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