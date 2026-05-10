Drishyam 3 Trailer Out: Georgekutty’s 'Perfect Escape' Begins To Crack Amid Fresh Suspense

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Drishyam 3 trailer sees Mohanlal return as Georgekutty.

Past secrets resurface, threatening Georgekutty's family again.

Clever escape appears to be cracking under pressure.

Film slated for theatrical release on May 21, 2026.

The wait around Drishyam 3 has grown even more tense. The latest trailer shows Mohanlal back as Georgekutty, and his calm life now looks far from safe. The new video hints that the past is not finished with him yet. Police pressure, family fear, and old secrets all return together. What looked like a clever escape may now turn into a deeper struggle. The film is moving toward a dramatic release, and the trailer has already sparked fresh talk among fans.

The trailer of Drishyam 3 has brought back Mohanlal as Georgekutty, the famous character from the thriller series. The new trailer suggests that Georgekutty may escape the police, but he cannot escape the “ghosts of his past”.

Dhrishyam 3 Trailer Highlights

The story continues the journey that began in Drishyam and Drishyam 2. In the new trailer, Georgekutty appears more troubled than before. The article says the film shows that his “perfect escape begins to crack”. This means his clever plan may no longer stay hidden for long.

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The trailer also shows that the investigation around his family is not over. The article explains that Georgekutty and his family are still under suspicion. This makes the story feel more tense, because old questions are coming back again.

Mohanlal returns in the role that made the Drishyam franchise so popular. The article says the makers released the trailer on Saturday. It also notes that the film is directed by Jeethu Joseph.

About Dhrishyam 3

Drishyam 3 is set to reach theatres on May 21, 2026. That date has added more excitement for fans who have been waiting for the next chapter. The trailer suggests that Georgekutty’s family may again be pulled into danger. The family is not free from fear and doubt. With the past returning in a new form, the film seems ready to bring another strong round of suspense.

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Drishyam 3 marks the third chapter in Jeetu Joseph and Mohanlal’s acclaimed crime drama franchise. Produced by Antony Perumbavoor, the series began in 2013 with the release of the first film, while its sequel arrived eight years later in 2021. The much-awaited third instalment is set to release five years after the second part. The film will be distributed by Panorama Studios, headed by Kumar Mangat Pathak, which also produced the Hindi remakes of the Malayalam blockbuster franchise.