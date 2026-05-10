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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesTVK Chief Vijay Takes Oath As Tamil Nadu CM: PM Modi, Kamal Haasan, And Other Celebs React

TVK Chief Vijay Takes Oath As Tamil Nadu CM: PM Modi, Kamal Haasan, And Other Celebs React

Vijay sworn in as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister earlier this morning. PM Modi, Kamal Haasan and several celebrities share heartfelt wishes on his historic political milestone.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 10 May 2026 11:55 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actor Vijay sworn in as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister today.
  • Ceremony held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.
  • Prominent figures from cinema and public life attended.
  • Prime Minister Modi, Kamal Haasan congratulated Vijay.

Actor-turned-politician Vijay has officially stepped into a new role, taking oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu in a grand ceremony attended by prominent figures from cinema and public life. Held at Chennai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, the moment marked a significant shift in the state’s political landscape.

ALSO READ: Vijay Follows Centre's Guidelines At Oath Ceremony; Vande Mataram Sung Before National Anthem, State Song

A Star-Studded Swearing-In Ceremony

The oath-taking ceremony witnessed a notable turnout, with familiar faces from the film industry present to support Vijay on his big day. Actor Trisha Krishnan, Sangeetha, and singer Krish were among those in attendance, adding a touch of glamour to the otherwise formal occasion.

PM Modi Extends His Support

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Vijay shortly after the swearing-in.

“Congratulations to Thiru C. Joseph Vijay on taking oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. Best wishes for his tenure ahead. The Central Government will keep working with the Tamil Nadu Government to improve the lives of people," PM Modi tweeted.

ALSO READ: ‘Not For Power, Not For Noise’: TVK Chief Vijay’s Sisters Pen Heartfelt Note Ahead Of Swearing-In Ceremony

Celebrities Share Their Reactions

Kamal Haasan took to social media to share his message, writing, "May the state of Tamil Nadu shine under the leadership of the president of the Tamil Nadu Victory League, the Honorable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, my brother Thiru. Vijay @TVKVijayHQ. May it reach new heights. I convey my heartfelt congratulations."

Sharing his message on X, actor Prakash Raj extended his wishes to Vijay, writing, "Congratulations to Chief Minister Vijay. Wishing you the best to succeed in your new responsibility . May the state thrive in your governance too."

(Image Source: Instagram/@hegdepooja)
(Image Source: Instagram/@hegdepooja)

Actor Pooja Hegde also joined in with her reaction, taking to Instagram Stories to share her excitement. She wrote, "Woahhhh. @actorvijay... or as it should now say Chief Ministre Vijay. Sir.", capturing the surprise and enthusiasm surrounding Vijay’s big political moment.

Actor RJ Balaji also expressed his excitement, posting, "C Joseph Vijay !!! This feels insane ..!!! Congratulations to you and to your cabinet of ministers…!!! Knowing you and your intentions, look forward to your inclusive and progressive government taking our glorious state to the next level !!! Wishing you only the best sir.! Godbless us all !!!"

Meanwhile, actor Shanthanu Bhagyaraj kept it short yet heartfelt, stating, "This feels personal na".

Lyricist Vivek, who attended the ceremony, reflected on the moment with a personal note saying, "Have been here countless times for My Man's audio launches. This feels completely different."

Ahead of C. Joseph Vijay’s oath-taking, actor Sanam Shetty shared an emotional message. Marking the occasion on a special day, she said, "Today on mother's day, our true son of Tamil Nadu is taking office, our people's CM, Thalapathy. There is no one who hasn't heard of our Vijay sir."

She followed it up with another post on X, writing, "Wake up in Thalapathi's Tamilnadu", capturing the excitement and pride surrounding the moment as the state prepared to welcome its new Chief Minister.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who has taken oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu?

Actor-turned-politician Vijay has officially taken oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. The ceremony took place at Chennai's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Which prominent figures attended Vijay's oath ceremony?

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by prominent figures from cinema and public life. Celebrities like Trisha Krishnan, Sangeetha, and singer Krish were present.

What did Prime Minister Narendra Modi say about Vijay's appointment?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Vijay on taking oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. He wished him well for his tenure and assured the Central Government's cooperation.

How did other celebrities react to Vijay becoming Chief Minister?

Kamal Haasan and RJ Balaji shared congratulatory messages on social media, expressing excitement and best wishes for Vijay's leadership. Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Lyricist Vivek also shared heartfelt sentiments.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 May 2026 11:55 AM (IST)
Tags :
Tamil Nadu Politics Vijay PM Modi ENtertainment News Tamil Nadu Elections 2026
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