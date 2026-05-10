TVK Chief Vijay Takes Oath As Tamil Nadu CM: PM Modi, Kamal Haasan, And Other Celebs React

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Vijay sworn in as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister today.

Ceremony held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

Prominent figures from cinema and public life attended.

Prime Minister Modi, Kamal Haasan congratulated Vijay.

Actor-turned-politician Vijay has officially stepped into a new role, taking oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu in a grand ceremony attended by prominent figures from cinema and public life. Held at Chennai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, the moment marked a significant shift in the state’s political landscape.

ALSO READ: Vijay Follows Centre's Guidelines At Oath Ceremony; Vande Mataram Sung Before National Anthem, State Song

A Star-Studded Swearing-In Ceremony

The oath-taking ceremony witnessed a notable turnout, with familiar faces from the film industry present to support Vijay on his big day. Actor Trisha Krishnan, Sangeetha, and singer Krish were among those in attendance, adding a touch of glamour to the otherwise formal occasion.

PM Modi Extends His Support

Congratulations to Thiru C. Joseph Vijay on taking oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. Best wishes for his tenure ahead. The Central Government will keep working with the Tamil Nadu Government to improve the lives of people.@TVKVijayHQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 10, 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Vijay shortly after the swearing-in.

“Congratulations to Thiru C. Joseph Vijay on taking oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. Best wishes for his tenure ahead. The Central Government will keep working with the Tamil Nadu Government to improve the lives of people," PM Modi tweeted.

ALSO READ: ‘Not For Power, Not For Noise’: TVK Chief Vijay’s Sisters Pen Heartfelt Note Ahead Of Swearing-In Ceremony

Celebrities Share Their Reactions

Kamal Haasan took to social media to share his message, writing, "May the state of Tamil Nadu shine under the leadership of the president of the Tamil Nadu Victory League, the Honorable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, my brother Thiru. Vijay @TVKVijayHQ. May it reach new heights. I convey my heartfelt congratulations."

Congratulations to Chief Minister Vijay. Wishing you the best to succeed in your new responsibility . May the state thrive in your governance too. — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) May 10, 2026

Sharing his message on X, actor Prakash Raj extended his wishes to Vijay, writing, "Congratulations to Chief Minister Vijay. Wishing you the best to succeed in your new responsibility . May the state thrive in your governance too."

(Image Source: Instagram/@hegdepooja)

Actor Pooja Hegde also joined in with her reaction, taking to Instagram Stories to share her excitement. She wrote, "Woahhhh. @actorvijay... or as it should now say Chief Ministre Vijay. Sir.", capturing the surprise and enthusiasm surrounding Vijay’s big political moment.

மாண்புமிகு தமிழக முதலமைச்சர்

C. Joseph Vijay !!!🔥🔥🔥

This feels insane ..!!!❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥

Congratulations to you and to your cabinet of ministers…!!! 💥💥💥



Knowing you and your intentions, look forward to your inclusive and progressive government taking our glorious state to the… pic.twitter.com/tGzDKyb7gU — RJ Balaji (@RJ_Balaji) May 10, 2026

Actor RJ Balaji also expressed his excitement, posting, "C Joseph Vijay !!! This feels insane ..!!! Congratulations to you and to your cabinet of ministers…!!! Knowing you and your intentions, look forward to your inclusive and progressive government taking our glorious state to the next level !!! Wishing you only the best sir.! Godbless us all !!!"

Meanwhile, actor Shanthanu Bhagyaraj kept it short yet heartfelt, stating, "This feels personal na".

Have been here countless times for My Man’s audio launches. This feels completely different 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/8PM8pTVFYD — Vivek (@Lyricist_Vivek) May 10, 2026

Lyricist Vivek, who attended the ceremony, reflected on the moment with a personal note saying, "Have been here countless times for My Man's audio launches. This feels completely different."

VIDEO | Chennai: As C. Joseph Vijay is all set to take oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Tamil actress Sanam Shetty says, "Today I stand here for our beloved Thalapathy Vijay. Today on mother's day, our true son of Tamil Nadu is taking office, our people's CM, Thalapathy.… pic.twitter.com/ScvAsG5KXm — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 10, 2026

Ahead of C. Joseph Vijay’s oath-taking, actor Sanam Shetty shared an emotional message. Marking the occasion on a special day, she said, "Today on mother's day, our true son of Tamil Nadu is taking office, our people's CM, Thalapathy. There is no one who hasn't heard of our Vijay sir."

She followed it up with another post on X, writing, "Wake up in Thalapathi's Tamilnadu", capturing the excitement and pride surrounding the moment as the state prepared to welcome its new Chief Minister.