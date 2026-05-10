Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal apologizes for past family decisions.

Dobhal experienced severe car accident, requiring surgeries and recovery.

He and wife Ritika Chauhan will not reconcile with family.

Couple plans to resume content creation for their child.

After months of personal turbulence, injury, and emotional upheaval, Bigg Boss 17 fame Anurag Dobhal, widely known as UK07 Rider, has finally spoken out. In a deeply personal vlog, he apologised for past decisions following his serious car accident, reunited with wife Ritika Chauhan, and confirmed that the couple will not be reconciling with his family.

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Car Crash, Recovery And Emotional Turning Point

Anurag Dobhal’s life took a dramatic turn in March when he suffered a severe car crash on the Delhi–Dehradun highway while on Instagram Live. The accident left him with major injuries, requiring multiple surgeries. Although he survived, the recovery process has been long and challenging.

This period of physical and emotional strain coincided with major upheaval in his personal life, forcing him to step back from regular content creation.

The controversy surrounding Anurag began in February when he posted a lengthy video announcing that he had cut ties with his family. In the emotional upload, he alleged mental harassment and shared voice notes suggesting ongoing conflict involving both him and Ritika Chauhan. He also pointed towards his elder brother as part of the strained family dynamic.

Emotional Confession And Apology

Reflecting on his journey, Anurag admitted he made several wrong decisions while trying to hold everything together.

He said, “I feel I was wrong in many places. The family I promised to Ritika, I couldn’t give her that. I didn’t have anything for myself; I worked for the family. Today, I don’t have a house, family, or stability. Everything is destroyed.”

He added further, “We lost our mental peace in keeping the family together. I had gone insane… I really apologise to Ritika and everyone for going off the grid, but I was very hurt.”

Ritika Chauhan’s Perspective

Ritika Chauhan also shared her side of the story, acknowledging that both of them had been under immense pressure.

She said, “It is not just Anurag’s mistake; we are all at fault. We were both dealing with things individually. We both wanted the same thing, but we chose different paths to fight for it. Now that we are together, we will build a life again.”

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17’s Anurag Dobhal Alleges Family Torture, Says He Attempted Suicide

No Reconciliation With Family

While the couple is focused on rebuilding their future, they made it clear that returning to Anurag’s family is not an option.

Anurag shared, “I don’t hate them, but we have realized and decided that we won’t go back to reconcile. We cannot spoil our lives for this anymore; we have a child to look after. We are starting a new chapter now.”

Ritika added an emotional note, revealing that despite reaching out to family members during critical moments, support never came when it was most needed.

The duo has now confirmed they are returning to content creation, promising to rebuild their journey from scratch for their child. After months of chaos, hospital visits, and emotional strain, Anurag Dobhal and Ritika Chauhan say they are choosing stability, healing, and a clean slate.