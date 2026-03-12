Kritika Kamra And Gaurav Kapur Tie The Knot In Intimate Mumbai Wedding, Inside Photos Go Viral

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Actor Kritika Kamra and television host Gaurav Kapur have officially tied the knot, and the first inside glimpses from their wedding ceremony are already capturing attention across social media. Rather than opting for a grand celebration, the couple chose a deeply personal way to mark the occasion. Their wedding took place inside their Mumbai home, attended only by immediate family members and a close circle of friends.

The images from the ceremony reveal a warm and heartfelt atmosphere. Surrounded by loved ones, the couple formally exchanged vows during a registrar ceremony held within their home. The photographs highlight emotional and candid moments as the newlyweds began their married life together in an intimate setting.

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A Private Ceremony Filled With Personal Moments

(Image Source: Instagram/@vogueindia)

Several pictures from the celebration offer a look into the signing ceremony itself, while others show the couple posing happily together after officially becoming husband and wife. The photographs reflect a relaxed and joyful mood, capturing genuine smiles, affectionate glances and the comfort of celebrating among close family.

Instead of a large traditional wedding, Kritika and Gaurav decided to keep the occasion simple and meaningful. The ceremony was designed around a theme inspired by sunset shades and warm golden-hour tones, creating a soft and elegant ambience inside their home.

(Image Source: Instagram/@vogueindia)

For the special day, Kritika wore a red Chanderi saree, a piece that carried personal significance as it had been specially woven for her and gifted by her mother. Gaurav complemented the aesthetic perfectly in an ivory and gold traditional outfit designed by Raghavendra Rathore, completing the understated yet sophisticated look of the evening.

The Couple Share Why They Chose An Intimate Celebration

(Image Source: Instagram/@vogueindia)

Speaking about their decision to host a private wedding, the couple shared a heartfelt message. They said, "We've always believed that the most meaningful moments in life are the ones shared with the people you love. As we begin this new chapter together, we're so grateful to celebrate our wedding surrounded by our families and closest friends at home, in Mumbai."

Their choice of a quiet ceremony reflects this sentiment, focusing on close relationships rather than elaborate festivities.

Larger Celebration Planned With Friends And Well-Wishers

Although the wedding ceremony itself remained intimate, the celebrations are not over yet. Kritika and Gaurav are expected to host a larger gathering on March 12, where friends, colleagues and well-wishers will join them to celebrate the beginning of their married life.

The couple also recently made their first public appearance as husband and wife, greeting photographers and sharing the joyous moment with the media.

Work Front

Kritika Kamra was recently seen in The Great Shamsuddin Family, which is currently streaming on JioHotstar, as well as the 2025 series Saare Jahan Se Achha. Meanwhile, Gaurav Kapur remains widely recognised as the host of the popular sports talk show Breakfast with Champions, known for its conversations with leading cricket personalities.