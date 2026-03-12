Who is ‘Kumbh Mela Girl’ Monalisa Bhosle’s Muslim Husband Farman Khan?

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Monalisa Bhosle Wedding: Monalisa Bhosle, who became an Internet sensation after a video of her selling Rudraksha malas during the Kumbh Mela went viral, has married her partner, Farman Khan, in Kerala. The marriage took place at the Nainar Temple despite opposition from her family.

In now viral photos and videos from the wedding, Monalisa was seen dressed in a red saree with sindoor, and Farman wore a white shirt paired with a mundu, a traditional outfit commonly worn in Kerala.

Who Is Monalisa Bhosle’s Husband?

Farman Khan, who married Monalisa Bhosle, is a model and an actor based in Maharashtra. He is from Uttar Pradesh and works in both South Indian and Hindi films. According to reports, Monalisa and Farman first connected through Facebook around two years ago. What began as an online friendship gradually developed into a romantic relationship.

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Farman has reportedly said that Monalisa was the first to confess her feelings. He initially declined, but the two later met again and went out together. Their bond reportedly strengthened further when they met on a film set, and then they decided to marry.

He also said that although their relationship has lasted only a few months, it already feels much longer to him, according to a report by India Today.

Wedding Took Place With Police Support

Monalisa reportedly approached the Thampanoor Police Station for assistance after facing resistance from her family. Reports suggest her father wanted to take her back to their hometown despite her objections.

She arrived at the police station along with Farman and members of a film crew she had been working with in Kerala. Officials said she made it clear that she intended to marry him and refused to leave with her father.

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A police officer told India Today: “She insisted that she will not go with her father and made it clear that she plans to marry her boyfriend. Since she is a major, she has the right to make her own decisions.”

Authorities added that no further action was required as both individuals are adults.

Monalisa’s Upcoming Work

Following her fame, Monalisa received several film offers. She is said to have been signed as the lead in The Diary of Manipur, directed by Sanoj Mishra, who previously directed The Diary of West Bengal.

According to Jagran English, she has reportedly agreed to the project for Rs 21 lakh and has already been paid an advance of Rs 7 lakh.

She may appear in a Malayalam film titled Nagamma, which is expected to be directed by P Binu Varghese and produced by Jeeli George, as reported by OnManorama.