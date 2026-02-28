‘Kerala Story 2 Box Office Collection Will Be Affected,’ Admits Producer Vipul Shah

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The Kerala Story 2 has been mired in controversies since the release of its teaser and trailer over allegations that it targets a particular community and the state of Kerala. The film was initially scheduled to release on February 27, but it was delayed after the Kerala High Court’s single-judge bench imposed an interim stay of around 15 days and directed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to re-examine the film’s certification. The makers challenged the order before a division bench of the High Court, which cleared the film for theatrical release.

‘Kerala Story 2 Box Office Collection Will Be Affected’

Following this, the film’s producer, Vipul Amrutlal Shah, held a press conference, stating that the film will hit theatres on the night of February 27 itself. He also admitted that the delay in the release will have an impact on the box office numbers, NDTV reported.

“The day one collection will be affected because of the delay, but we are confident that if people like the film, it will make up for it in the long run,” he said, per an NDTV report.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film minted Rs 3.50 crore at the box office on its opening day in early estimates. Although the film received clearance in the latter half of the day, its occupancy figures reflected the pre-sales. According to Sacnilk data, morning shows recorded an occupancy of 7.32 per cent, while afternoon shows saw a relatively better turnout at 15.82 per cent. Evening shows dipped slightly to 7.30 per cent, whereas night shows registered the highest occupancy of the day at 17.51 per cent.

Shah Hits Back At Anurag Kashyap

During the press interaction, Shah addressed comments made by filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, though he said he did not wish to make personal remarks. Shah questioned whether Kashyap’s opinions on the subject should be taken seriously.

Shah said, “My director had made a valid point about Anurag. Anurag Kashyap has made a film called The Girl in Yellow Boots, where an inappropriate relationship between a father and daughter was portrayed. So, a person who can show a physical sexual relationship between a father and daughter, can any of his opinions be taken seriously on a topic like this? This is the question my director Kamakya had raised.”

“We are hoping he will say something in the next few days,” he added.

What Anurag Kashyap Had Said?

When a reporter asked Anurag Kashyap about his views on the second instalment of the Kerala Story, he called it a “propaganda” film.



“It’s a bull-t propaganda movie. The film tries to divide people and spread hatred. The maker is greedy... Aise to log khichdi bhi nahi khilate jaisa movie mein beef khila rahe hai [People don’t even serve khichdi the way they’re serving beef in the film].”

The Kerala Story 2

The Kerala Story 2 is a sequel to the 2023 film Kerala Story. The film is directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah under the banner of Sunshine Pictures. It stars Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia and Aishwarya Ojha in leading roles.