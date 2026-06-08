Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta called for Mithun Chakraborty's life story biopic.

Gupta compared Mithun's struggle and rise to superstardom.

Fans resonated, praising Mithun's inspiring rise and film contributions.

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta has sparked fresh conversations around Bollywood biopics after calling for a film on veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty’s extraordinary life. In a heartfelt social media post, Gupta compared Mithun’s journey to that of global pop icon Michael Jackson, saying the actor’s rise from humble beginnings to superstardom deserves to be brought to the big screen. His tweet has since caught the attention of fans, many of whom agreed that Mithun Da’s inspiring story remains largely untold.

Sanjay Gupta Roots For Mithun Chakraborty Biopic

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Sanjay Gupta wrote, “Just like MICHAEL, we have a star whose story demands to be told. Struggle. Sacrifice. Superstardom. A kid from Calcutta who had nothing but hunger and rhythm. Mithun Chakraborty. Mithun Da, your biopic is long overdue.”

The filmmaker’s emotional message celebrated Mithun Chakraborty’s remarkable journey from Kolkata to becoming one of Indian cinema’s most loved stars. Known for carving a niche for himself through hard work and perseverance, Mithun rose to fame with films like Disco Dancer, Agneepath, Pyar Jhukta Nahin, and Dance Dance, eventually becoming a pan-India sensation.

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Fans Demand Mithun Da’s Story

Gupta’s post quickly resonated with social media users, many of whom supported the idea of a biopic on the veteran actor. Fans praised Mithun’s inspiring rise from a modest background and highlighted his contribution to Indian cinema across multiple languages, including Hindi and Bengali films.

Mithun Chakraborty has long been regarded as a self-made star, admired for his versatility as an actor, dancer, and television personality. Over the decades, he has also built a loyal fan base through reality television appearances and character-driven performances.

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Sanjay Gupta’s Work Front

On the work front, Sanjay Gupta has been actively engaging with film conversations and industry debates on social media. The filmmaker, best known for movies such as Kaante, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Shootout at Wadala, and Mumbai Saga, has yet to officially announce his next directorial project.