Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Naga Babu urged following Pawan Kalyan blindly on social media.

Prakash Raj slammed remarks, stating citizens aren't slaves.

Ram Gopal Varma supported Raj, emphasizing democratic accountability.

Social media users largely agreed, highlighting questioning leaders' right.

After actor-director Prakash Raj publicly criticised Jana Sena Party MLC Naga Babu for suggesting that people should follow leaders without “questioning” them, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma came out in his support. Varma argued that Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan is a democratically elected leader, not someone who has been “crowned as a king”.

But before looking at what Prakash Raj and Ram Gopal Varma had to say, here’s what started the debate.

Naga Babu’s Post

Naga Babu shared a post on social media urging people to follow Pawan Kalyan without questioning his decisions, claiming that the Jana Sena chief knows what is “right and wrong”.

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“A leader’s word is final. None have seen the devils and demons in his path. He alone knows what is right and what is wrong. Shut your doubts, silence your tongue, and follow the leader without questions,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

‘We Aren’t Sheep Or Slaves’

Naga Babu’s remarks did not go down well with Prakash Raj, who is known for being outspoken on political issues.

Responding to the post, Raj wrote, “What do you mean by, ‘Shut your doubts, silence your tongue, and follow the leader without questions?’ We are not sheep, nor are we living the lives of slaves. We don’t need these threats, Mr Naga Babu.”

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He further added, “Questioning is our right. Any leader - even someone who considers himself the ultimate leader - has a responsibility to answer questions,” before asking, “Do you understand?”

What do you mean by “ Shut your doubts,silence your tongue and follow the Leader without questions” మేము గొర్రెలం కాదు... బానిస బ్రతుకు బ్రతకడానికి.

ఈ బెదిరింపులు వద్దు @NagaBabuOffl నాగబాబు గారు. ప్రశ్నించడం మా హక్కు.

ఏ నాయకుడైనా.. నేనే నాయకుడిని అనుకున్నవాడైనా, సమాధానం… https://t.co/d3Y4nX5XkT — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) June 6, 2026

Ram Gopal Varma Backs Prakash Raj

Ram Gopal Varma echoed Prakash Raj’s sentiments and stressed that elected leaders are accountable to the people who put them in power.

“In effect, what you mean is that, in a democracy, a leader is entrusted with a position of responsibility by people who believe he will address their concerns,” Varma said.

He added, “He has not been crowned as a king.”

In effect what you mean is , in a democracy, a leader is given a responsible position by people who trusted him to take care of their issues ..He’s not been crowned as a king 🙏 https://t.co/k9OaxI2Mn8 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 7, 2026

How Did Social Media Users React?

Social media users have a lot to say after going through all the posts. One person said, “Questioning is the primary right of democracy.”

“In democracy, people will question, leaders should answer,” said another.

A third added, “Well said. In a democracy, leadership is about serving the people who placed their trust in you, not ruling over them. True leadership is measured by accountability, humility, and public service.”