Kangana Ranaut Reveals She Has Clashes With Her Social Media Team Over ‘Apologetic’ Posts

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ranaut revealed disagreements with her social media team's approach.

She disliked their formal, apologetic social media post captions.

Ranaut now advocates for simple, direct posts, taking control.

Kangana Ranaut is busy promoting her upcoming film Bharat Bhagya Vidhata, which is based on the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and is set inside Cama Hospital, depicting how the hospital staff saved 400 lives. During a promotional event in Mumbai, she revealed how much time she takes to think before posting or writing something on social media. She also revealed that she has differences with her own social media team.

Kangana Has Differences With Her Social Media Team

The actor revealed that she often disagrees with her social media team over the “kind of captions” they write, adding that they either sound like a “formal letter to the headmaster” or an “apology to stay alive”.

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“I took it away from my social media team. I asked them, ‘What is this? Why are you writing with so much respect, like you’re writing a formal letter to the headmaster? What kind of captions are these? It feels like you are apologising to stay alive.’ So I said, ‘No, this is not going to go like that,’” Kangana Ranaut said during a promotional event for Bharat Bhagya Vidhata.

She added, “Simple, right things. If I am eating this, then simply write this. It feels like you are apologetic for everything. I said, ‘That’s not how it’s going to work.’ So obviously, I don’t like that kind of thing. I don’t like to live like that. And I think it’s not easy to be in a public space....”

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On being asked about how much time she takes to think before posting or writing something on social media, BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut says, "I took it away from my social media team. I asked them, what is this? Why are you writing with so much respect,… pic.twitter.com/b3nAWpps22 — IANS (@ians_india) June 7, 2026

About Bharat Bhagya Vidhata

Bharat Bhagya Vidhata is set to release on June 12. It is written and directed by Manoj Tapadia and produced by Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios.

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According to Kangana, the film is a tribute to India’s invisible workforce - nurses, watchmen, lift operators, electricity department workers, water department employees, weavers, and millions of ordinary government and private-sector workers whose contributions to the nation often go unrecognised.