'Actors Should Put Their Foot Down,' Says Nithya Menen Over Janhvi kapoor's Critism On Peddi

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nithya Menen opposes objectification, supporting Janhvi Kapoor in 'Peddi' debate.

Audiences criticized Janhvi's character portrayal; Anu Aggarwal backed her.

Criticism targeted excessive camera focus and non-consensual hero interaction.

Director Buchi Babu Sana apologized, promising changes after audience backlash.

Actor Nithya Menen has spoken out on the ongoing debate surrounding Peddi and the criticism over Janhvi Kapoor’s portrayal in the film, saying she opposes the objectification of women in cinema. Although she admitted she has not watched the Ram Charan-starrer, Nithya voiced support for Janhvi and stressed that the issue extends beyond South Indian cinema, reflecting a larger problem in films worldwide.

Nithya Menen's Remarks On Peddi

The controversy intensified after viewers raised objections to the depiction of Janhvi Kapoor’s character, Achiyyamma, in Peddi. The backlash eventually prompted director Buchi Babu Sana to issue an apology and assure audiences that changes would be made. In an interview with Variety India, Nithya Menen shared her views on the criticism, saying that commercial pressures often push filmmakers to objectify female characters.

“I wonder if actors should actually have better boundaries and the person who’s performing the scene should be able to put their foot down and say they are not okay with being objectified,” she said. Nithya further explained that setting boundaries is essential for artistes and noted that she has always been selective about the kind of roles she takes on. The Mission Mangal actor said performers have the power to decide what they are comfortable with.

“I also don’t believe that you end up helpless in a situation. You can assert yourself. It depends on what that person’s priority is,” she added. The actor also encouraged women in the industry to communicate their boundaries early in their careers. According to her, if an actor spends years participating in a certain kind of commercial cinema and later raises objections, the industry may struggle to understand those concerns.

Annu Aggrawal backs Janhvi Kapoor

Former actor Anu Aggarwal also weighed in on the controversy, backing Janhvi Kapoor while reflecting on her own experiences in the film industry. Through a social media post, she said actors, along with filmmakers and audiences, have a role to play in ensuring women are portrayed respectfully on screen.

Posting a series of photographs on Instagram, Aggarwal wrote, “The recent conversations around Peddi reminded me of a choice I made long ago. I applaud today’s audience for speaking up and asking for more dignity in the portrayal of women. But responsibility does not rest only with the audience. Nor does it rest only with filmmakers.”

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She further emphasised that actors should think carefully about the kind of stories they choose to be a part of and urged younger performers to question narratives before signing projects. “Today, I encourage young actors and actresses to hear the story first. Ask questions. And if something compromises human dignity, dare to say no. Stories will change when audiences demand better,” she added.

The debate around objectification in Peddi began after audiences criticised the film’s portrayal of Janhvi Kapoor’s character. Several viewers pointed to the way Achiyyamma is introduced, arguing that the camera focuses excessively on her body without revealing her face for an extended period.

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Criticism also surrounded the development of the lead pair’s relationship, particularly scenes in which the hero tells his friends he will touch Achiyyamma without consent, later enters her space and does so, and eventually frames the act as an expression of love after she reacts by slapping him. The storyline later ends with her kissing him, without consequences for the hero’s actions.

Buchi Babu Apologises

Following the backlash, director Buchi Babu Sana apologised publicly and said the makers had acknowledged audience concerns. In a statement shared on X, he assured viewers that the feedback had been taken seriously and that modifications would be made to the portions facing criticism.





