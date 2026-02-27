Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
High Court Clears ‘The Kerala Story 2’ For Release, Sets Aside Interim Order

The Kerala High Court has lifted the interim stay on The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond, clearing the film’s release after a division bench set aside a 15-day halt ordered earlier.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 27 Feb 2026 05:00 PM (IST)

In a significant courtroom development, the Kerala High Court has cleared the path for the release of The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond. The division bench on Friday set aside the earlier interim stay, allowing the film to proceed toward its scheduled theatrical run.

The ruling came after an intense legal back-and-forth that unfolded over two days, keeping producers and audiences on edge.

ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda’s Wedding Post Becomes Most-Liked; Beats Alia-Ranbir And Sid-Kiara

Division Bench Overturns Single Judge’s Order

A division bench comprising Justice S.A. Dharmadhikari and Justice P.V. Balakrishnan stayed the interim order issued by single-judge Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas. The earlier directive had halted the film’s release for 15 days.

The single-judge bench had passed that order while hearing writ petitions filed by Sreedev Namboodiri and Freddy V. Francis. The petitioners had challenged the censor certification granted to the film and sought intervention.

However, after hearing detailed arguments that stretched late into the evening, the division bench decided to vacate the stay, effectively restoring the film’s clearance for release.

Why Was The Film Stalled?

On Thursday, Justice Thomas had directed a temporary halt and asked the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to consider the petitioners’ pending representation. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) was also instructed to review the concerns raised about the film’s U/A certification.

During earlier proceedings, the court had questioned whether the censor board had adhered to its own guidelines while granting the certificate.

This interim order paused the film’s release just ahead of its scheduled February 27 debut.

Producers Move Swiftly, Special Hearing Convened

The producers wasted no time. They filed an appeal against the stay order the very same day.

Recognising the urgency, the division bench assembled for a special sitting at 7:30 pm to hear the matter. The proceedings reportedly lasted over two hours before the bench reserved its verdict.

By 4 pm on Friday, the court delivered its decision, lifting the interim stay and removing the legal roadblock.

What Happens Next?

With the stay vacated, the film now has judicial clearance to move forward. However, the producers have not yet announced a revised release date following the brief legal pause.

For now, the spotlight shifts from the courtroom back to the box office, as The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond prepares to make its theatrical entry after a dramatic legal twist.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 27 Feb 2026 04:48 PM (IST)
Kerala High Court Vipul Shah ENtertainment News The Kerala Story 2
