The Kerala Story 2 Tickets Still On Sale Despite High Court Stay?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond, which was slated for a theatrical release on February 27, has been stalled after the Kerala High Court imposed a 15-day interim stay on its release. While advance bookings had already opened prior to the order, the court’s directive has effectively halted its theatrical release.

However, despite the stay, tickets for the film continue to appear available on certain online ticketing platforms.

The Kerala Story 2 Tickets

A search for the film on BookMyShow still displays show slots, along with format options such as DOLBY 7.1 and LASER screenings. Ticket prices are listed starting at Rs 80 for silver, gold, and platinum categories, and Rs 100 for sofa seats.

On the higher end, prices are shown as Rs 230 for silver, Rs 260 for gold, and Rs 550 for platinum.

However, when attempting to proceed with a booking, users are met with a message stating: “Sorry! Something is not right. It seems seats are sold out hence we can’t proceed further. Please check another show.”

This message appears even when the previous page indicates ticket availability.

On District, meanwhile, there is currently no option to book tickets for the film at all.

The Kerala Story 2 Advance Bookings

Before the High Court’s intervention, advance bookings had already begun. Reports suggest that the film had sold approximately 5,000 tickets in pre-sales on BookMyShow.

Kerala HC’s Stay Order

The interim stay follows petitions filed against the film after its teaser release. A biologist, Sreedev Namboodiri, moved the Kerala High Court seeking either a halt to the film’s release and public exhibition or directions to the central government to consider a pending revision plea within a stipulated time frame.

The petition argues that the film contains malicious and stereotypical statements that allegedly defame the entire state without basis. It further contends that the narrative attempts to isolate Kerala and portray the filmmaker’s perceived fears as factual reality. While not opposing artistic freedom, the petitioner maintained that such portrayals should not be imposed upon an entire state.

While hearing the matter, the High Court observed that the film’s release could potentially trigger communal tension and disturb public peace. As a result, the court has temporarily halted its release for 15 days, during which it cannot be screened in theatres.

“There can be a possibility that Kerala, otherwise known for its communal harmony and friendly natives, be identified by viewers across the world as a hub of fanatical and communal divide," the court maintained.”

“The court also observed that prima facie there is non-application of mind by the censor board while certifying the movie. The guidelines for ensuring a film does not disrupt social harmony appear not to have been adhered to by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). There is a manifest disregard of the applicable law,” it said.

The High Court also said that the dissemination of content that can “create discord, disturb law and order, even undermine social harmony,” cannot be counted under freedom of speech and expression. “Prima facie, these guidelines do not seem to have been borne in mind by the CBFC while granting certification,” the court added.

Shortly after the ruling, a division bench of the Kerala High Court on Thursday heard an appeal challenging the interim stay and reserved its decision.

At a late-evening session, the bench comprising Justices Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and PV Balakrishnan noted that the objections to the film’s certification appeared to be in the nature of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), and raised questions about the matter being dealt with by a single judge.

Despite the producer seeking immediate relief, the division bench declined to issue any interim directions at the end of the hearing.

Kerala CM Reacts

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has strongly opposed the film, calling it “hate-mongering” and driven by a “communal agenda and blatant lies.”

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he said that attempts to demonise Kerala’s secular fabric would be rejected and described it as shocking that fabricated narratives allegedly aimed at inciting communal discord receive a free pass while critical artistic expressions are restrained.

Directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, The Kerala Story 2 stars Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, and Aishwarya Ojha.