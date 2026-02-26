OPINION | In The ‘Stein’ Of Truth, A Scripted Reality For The Kerala Story 2

I attended what was described as an “exclusive media interaction” for The Kerala Story 2 in Delhi this week. The event was addressed by producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah and director Kamakhya Narayan Singh. The invitation also promised that around 50 victims would be present to share their stories firsthand, presenting the event as an opportunity for the media to listen, understand, and engage.

By the end of the afternoon, what I had witnessed felt less like an “interaction” and more like a “performance”.

The event began half an hour late at Habitat World’s Stein Auditorium (kudos to those who didn’t arrive on time). Journalists waited outside with cameras and mic IDs, and were allowed in only at around 2 pm (after screening of our bags and verification of the red bands tied to our wrists).

When I entered the auditorium, my eyes landed on the poster displayed on stage. It had the film’s title and release date written in green and white (colours that resemble, though in different shades, those of the Pakistani flag). Although religion shouldn’t be associated with a colour, we have seen colours weaponised before.





The anchor welcomed us to what she called the “event of truth”. The lights dimmed for the trailer to roll.

“Inspired by many true events,” the screen read, followed by a voiceover warning that in the next 15 years, India will become an Islamic state and shariah law will be implemented (I wanted to laugh at the dramatic certainty of it). It then takes you through scenes of Hindu women allegedly lured into relationships, converted, married, and abused. A qazi declared that converting Hindu girls was his job. Muslim husbands were violent (in the trailer).

One woman was also shown being fed beef forcefully (about which Anurag Kashyap had said that ‘no one even makes someone eat khichdi like this’). The trailer ended with a rape scene and a warning, “Before your daughter becomes their next target.”

The trailer also says that the story goes “beyond depiction”, “beyond hatred”, “beyond humanity” (maybe because, as director Sudipto Sen indicated, it is based on WhatsApp forwards).

Following the trailer (where even the performances struggled to feel convincing), producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah took over the stage and said that he really doesn’t care about people’s opinions as he is telling the story of the victims. Kamakhya Narayan Singh joined him and declared that the stage belonged to the victims.

And before the testimonies, the film’s three heroines expressed how “lucky” they felt to be part of a project.

Then came a small performative segment to set the tone. Shah asked for the chairs on stage to be removed (if this was the plan, why put them there at all?) to make space for the victims to take over.

The makers claimed that victims from Bengal, Bihar, Bhilwada, Gangapur, Rajkot, Udaipur, Jammu, Maharashtra, Bhopal, Jharkhand, Faridabad, Meerut, Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, and Indore were present.

Over to the victims now!

Although 50 victims were mentioned, around 30 were present, and six spoke, excluding the parents of two victims. One by one, they (only those in the front row) shared harrowing accounts.

Deception in marriage. Pressure to convert. Domestic violence. Sexual assault. Blackmail. Social isolation.





Tara Shahdeo, a national-level shooter from Ranchi, recounted how she married a man who concealed his identity, pressured her to convert on the second day of marriage, and subjected her to violence. She said a househelp helped her contact her parents, who brought the police to her in-laws’ home, after which she was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Shahdeo had filed a case against her in-laws and won in October 2023. Her husband was sentenced to life in prison; his mother and a magistrate were also sentenced to jail terms.

“I was told that I had to eat beef,” recalled Shahdeo. She described her former in-laws as “terrorists” and claimed they had satellite phones and received bags full of cash from strangers.

Another victim, Rashi, claimed that a man she met on Instagram fed her spiked biryani, recorded videos of her, and blackmailed her. She claimed she was taken to Mahim Dargah in Mumbai for conversion, assaulted while two months pregnant (her family later terminated the pregnancy). She also claimed that the men in the family raped her. She alleged her head was shaved on Holi and that a Muslim police officer discouraged her from filing an FIR. She further claimed she was gang-raped again before managing to contact a local politician who intervened.

Gauri Shelar, a law student from Maharashtra, claimed she was married in Bandra court after being renamed Palak (alleging forced conversion at Mahim Dargah). She also claimed she was a minor and a victim of black magic.

She argued that teaching young Hindu women the tenets of Sanatan Dharma would protect them from “Love Jihad” and even gave an entirely new definition to “Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao”.

“Girls should be taught what Sanatam Dharma is. Education does not save women because it teaches women to earn by any means possible. Teaching women from a young age to understand that our religion is superior will save them from ‘Love Jihad’,” she said, before adding “that’s when people will understand the difference between Dharam and Mazhab”.

Here, the mask of a “social cause” slipped to reveal a purely ideological agenda that a woman’s safety lies not in the laws of the land or her education, but in religion.

Several speakers repeated a similar storyline, including indifference from Muslim policemen.

One victim, an MBA graduate, said films like Kerala Story 2 should continue to show the “mirror” of the Muslim community. She claimed that Muslims appear good from the inside, but are dirty within. The audience applauded.

The pain in the room was real (many journalists around me wiped their tears). As a human being, it is impossible not to feel sympathy for women describing abuse and betrayal. However, as a journalist, I couldn’t ignore the similarities that began to pile up.

Each account followed a familiar pattern, and the same ideological framing shown in the trailer (and, presumably, in the film itself). After every account of trauma, there was applause. Not silence. Applause.

When a blind man was handed the microphone and spoke about wanting to stay “far from Muslims” while fearing for his teenage daughter, the emotional crescendo was complete.

And then, abruptly, the victims were removed from the stage.

The most telling part of the afternoon came at the end. Despite inviting journalists for a “media interaction”, the filmmakers denied the press the chance to interview the victims or themselves. Only after a heated exchange (where a journalist climbed onto the stage demanding time) did they agree to five minutes. Questions about the film’s title, about criticism from other filmmakers, and other pressing issues at hand were either deflected or ignored (if this exercise was to bring truth to the fore, why ignore questions?)





The filmmakers also found themselves in an argument with the media. Mediapersons alleged that the film’s title is “insulting” to a particular state. They responded that it was a pan-India story. When pressed further as to why no one from Kerala was present, they said that they brought them for the first part.

As I walked out, I was not angry. I was concerned. The applause continued ringing in my ears. The event felt staged (victims’ pain was used to construct a mirror, tho a cracked one, that casts an entire community in a damaging light for the sake of the box office).

If crimes of forced conversion and abuse are occurring, they demand investigation and justice. But when every story points in only one direction, when applause replaces interrogation, when fear is amplified without nuance, the broader social cost cannot be ignored.

The forced beef consumption, even in states where cow slaughter is illegal, and Muslim police officers dismissing complaints, may be genuine. But they also require verification beyond an emotionally charged stage (because, as a journalist, my responsibility is not to reject such claims, but neither is it to accept them without verifying).

The Kerala Story 2’s release (which was slated for tomorrow) has been stalled by the Kerala High Court, which has directed CBFC to re-examine the film.

For now, the film waits. So should the conclusions.