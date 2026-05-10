‘Funds Are There’: Stalin Hits Back At Vijay’s ‘Empty Treasury’ Claim

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Stalin congratulates new CM Vijay, welcomes his first actions.

Stalin counters claims of empty treasury, defends fiscal management.

Former Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Sunday hit back at Chief Minister Vijay over claims that the state government was facing a severe financial crisis, asserting that Tamil Nadu’s debt remains well within permissible limits and left a message for the new CM that he will "soon learn nuances" of how to fulfill the promises made to the people.

In a congratulatory post on X, Stalin advised Vijay not to begin his tenure by claiming that the government treasury had been emptied, saying such remarks could disappoint the people who had voted for him.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Vijay, leader of the victorious Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, on assuming office as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. I also welcome the announcements signed immediately after taking charge,” Stalin said.

He further added, “Don’t start saying right away that the government has no money. The funds are there. What is needed is the willingness to spend for the people and the ability to govern.”

Stalin Defends Financial Management

Stalin defended his government’s financial management, saying the DMK administration had implemented several welfare schemes despite challenges such as the Covid-19 pandemic, floods and what he described as a lack of support from the BJP-led Union government.

Responding to Vijay’s allegation that the previous government had left behind a debt burden of over Rs 10 lakh crore, Stalin said Tamil Nadu’s debt levels remained within the prescribed limits.

'May Release White Paper': Vijay

The remarks came after Vijay, in his first speech after taking oath as chief minister, said his government may release a white paper on the state’s finances to ensure transparency.

“After reviewing everything, I intend to release a white paper for the people. I want my government to function transparently,” Vijay said.

He alleged that the previous DMK government had left the treasury “completely empty” after accumulating debt exceeding Rs 10 lakh crore.

“I am not saying this for effect. Only after going inside and seeing things firsthand can one understand the actual situation,” Vijay remarked.

The TVK chief also promised not to misuse public funds and said his government would prioritise education, roads, drinking water and other essential services.

Soon after taking oath, Vijay signed his first official files approving 200 units of free electricity and constituting special task forces to tackle drug abuse and enhance women’s safety in the state.