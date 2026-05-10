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HomeNewsIndia‘Better Ally With Me’: PM Modi’s Witty Jab At Revanth Reddy In Telangana

‘Better Ally With Me’: PM Modi’s Witty Jab At Revanth Reddy In Telangana

PM Modi took a light-hearted swipe at Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, urging him to “ally” with the Centre for faster growth, while highlighting major infra, rail and textile projects in the state.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 10 May 2026 05:52 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Modi joked about Telangana benefiting more by aligning with the Centre.
  • He promised central support if Telangana cooperates with him.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday made a hilarious yet a political remark at CM Revanth Reddy, saying Telangana would benefit more by aligning with the Centre rather than remaining politically opposed to it.

Addressing a public gathering after launching projects in Telangana, Modi said, “I would like to tell Revanth Reddy that whatever the Government of India has given to Gujarat in 10 years of rule, I am ready to give to you, but based on my knowledge that as soon as I do that, what you are currently receiving will be halved. You won't be able to reach where you want to go. So it is better that you ally with me only.”

This remark came after the Telangana CM said that when Manmohan Singh was Prime Minister and Narendra Modi was Gujarat Chief Minister, Modi developed the “Gujarat model” over a decade for the nation, and the people of Telangana now have similar expectations for a “Telangana model” under his leadership to help the state achieve a $1 trillion economy by 2034. 

PM MITRA Park To Boost Textile Sector

Addressing a public event in Telangana, the Prime Minister said India’s textile industry had once played a major role when the country was among the world’s leading economies, and asserted that the government is now working to revive and strengthen that legacy. He said the PM MITRA Park in Warangal would accelerate a new textile revolution in the country.

Highlighting infrastructure development, Modi said modern connectivity has remained one of the Centre’s biggest priorities over the past decade. He said unprecedented investments are being made in roads, railways, airports and other modes of transport to strengthen connectivity across India.

Rs 50,000 Crore Rail Projects Underway

The Prime Minister noted that the national highway network in Telangana has doubled over the past 11 years. Stressing the importance of energy security, he said the government is making massive investments in the sector and added that India has emerged among the world’s leading nations in solar power generation in recent years.

Referring to railway development, the Prime Minister said that during the undivided Andhra Pradesh era, the railway budget for the region was below Rs 1,000 crore, whereas Telangana alone now receives nearly Rs 5,500 crore in railway allocations. He added that railway projects worth around Rs 50,000 crore are currently underway in the state.

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LUCKNOW UPDATE: Swearing-in Ceremony of New UP Ministers Scheduled at 3:30 PM

Frequently Asked Questions

What did PM Modi suggest to CM Revanth Reddy regarding state-center relations?

PM Modi suggested that Telangana would benefit more by aligning with the central government rather than remaining politically opposed to it. He implied that opposition might reduce the benefits the state receives from the Centre.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 10 May 2026 05:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
PM Modi Revanth Reddy PM Modi In Telangana PM Modi Launch Projects In Telangana Rail Infrastructure
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