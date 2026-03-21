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HomeEntertainmentRakesh Bedi Shares Candid Moments From Dhurandhar 2 Premiere Show - WATCH Video

Rakesh Bedi Shares Candid Moments From Dhurandhar 2 Premiere Show - WATCH Video

Dhurandhar 2 premiere video, Rakesh Bedi BTS, Aditya Dhar Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh Dhurandhar 2, Bollywood premiere viral video, Dhurandhar The Revenge

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 21 Mar 2026 12:46 PM (IST)
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The success wave of Dhurandhar: The Revenge shows no signs of slowing down. An inside video from its grand premiere is giving fans a closer look at the magic behind the blockbuster. With a thunderous Rs 100 crore opening day, the film’s cast and crew have every reason to celebrate.

Amid the ongoing buzz, Rakesh Bedi has delighted fans by sharing a candid behind-the-scenes video from the premiere night, capturing heartfelt moments, laughter, and genuine camaraderie that powered the film’s success.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 BTS Video Goes Viral, Fans Praise Actor’s Intense Underwater Scene

Rakesh Captures Unfiltered Moments

In the now-viral clip, Rakesh Bedi, who plays Jameel Jamali, steps behind the camera, offering fans a rare glimpse into the team’s off-screen bond. From spontaneous interactions to emotional speeches, the video unfolds like an intimate celebration of collective effort.

One of the standout moments features director Aditya Dhar addressing the team with visible emotion. Expressing gratitude, he acknowledged the overwhelming response and praised the cast and crew for their relentless dedication, calling them one of the finest teams to work with.

Adding a light-hearted twist, producer Jyoti Deshpande shared an amusing observation about Dhar. Reflecting on the journey, she noted that despite challenges, his calm and cheerful demeanour helped him steer through, joking that this is how he “always gets his way,” a remark that drew laughter across the room.

Fun Banter And Strong Camaraderie Shine Through

In a light-hearted moment, Rakesh Bedi is heard joking, “Chalo bhai ab picture toh dekh li, ab bhuk lagi hai, kuch khilaao yaar kuch khilaao. Bhukhe marr gaye yaar." Responding with humour, Arjun Rampal, seated beside him, quips, “Aap toh sabko khaa gaye sir, aur kitna khaaoge?", a playful nod to his impactful performance, before bursting into laughter.

Interestingly, lead star Ranveer Singh chose to stay away from the spotlight during the premiere. Seated in the last row, he quietly watched the film and Dhar’s speech, letting his team bask in the applause, a gesture that didn’t go unnoticed by fans.

A Blockbuster Run Continues

Released on March 19 with paid previews a day earlier, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has lived up to its massive hype. The film follows Hamza’s rise to power in Lyari, as he dismantles a network of terror through a gripping narrative filled with twists and high-stakes action.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How did Dhurandhar: The Revenge perform on its opening day?

Dhurandhar: The Revenge had a thunderous opening day, earning Rs 100 crore. This impressive performance indicates a strong start for the film.

What is shown in the behind-the-scenes video shared by Rakesh Bedi?

The video captures heartfelt moments, laughter, and camaraderie from the film's premiere night. It offers a glimpse into the team's off-screen bond and their collective effort.

What did director Aditya Dhar say at the premiere?

Aditya Dhar expressed gratitude for the overwhelming response and praised the cast and crew for their dedication. He called them one of the finest teams he has worked with.

How did producer Jyoti Deshpande describe director Aditya Dhar?

Jyoti Deshpande humorously noted that despite challenges, Aditya Dhar's calm and cheerful demeanor helped him steer through. She joked that this is how he

What was Ranveer Singh's behavior at the premiere?

Ranveer Singh stayed away from the spotlight, watching the film and the director's speech from the last row. He let his team bask in the applause, a gesture that was appreciated by fans.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Mar 2026 12:46 PM (IST)
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Rakesh Bedi Aditya Dhar Ranveer SIngh ENtertainment News Dhurandhar 2
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