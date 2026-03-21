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While Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues its strong run at the box office and earns praise from several industry names, not everyone is impressed. Kannada actress and former politician Ramya has emerged as one of the film’s most vocal critics, sharing a scathing review that has sparked intense debate online.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release: When & Where To Watch Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar’s Film After Theatres

‘A Test Of Patience’: Ramya Calls Film ‘Boring’

Just watched Dhurandhar 2 and wow! what a masterclass in how to turn something promising into an endurance test.

It’s like reading a textbook of the most boring subject with never-ending chapters and at some point, your brain just gives up and starts laughing out of sheer despair… — Ramya/Divya Spandana (@divyaspandana) March 20, 2026

Taking to social media, Ramya didn’t hold back as she expressed her disappointment with the film’s storytelling and execution.

She wrote, “Just watched Dhurandhar 2 and wow! what a masterclass in how to turn something promising into an endurance test. It’s like reading a textbook of the most boring subject with never-ending chapters and at some point, your brain just gives up and starts laughing out of sheer despair at the atrocity unfolding in front of you. If you really want to watch it, do yourself a favor, don’t waste your time or money in a theatre. This is strictly “pause, scroll phone, question life choices” content-best consumed on a streaming platform where escape is just a click away.”

Her remarks quickly gained traction, with many users joining the conversation around the film’s pacing and length.

‘Below Average’: Criticism Of Technical Aspects

Ramya also raised concerns about the film’s technical execution, saying, "Direction, dialogues, editing, background score, acting all consistently subpar. It genuinely feels like no one told them there was a March 19 release deadline approaching. Or worse, they knew and still said, “haan perfect hai, bhej do.”

She suggested that the sequel lacked the engaging energy that made the first instalment resonate with audiences.

Ranveer Singh’s Performance Uneder Fire

The actress further took aim at lead star Ranveer Singh, questioning claims that he carried the film.

She wrote, "Also, to everyone saying it’s Ranveer carrying the film-what exactly is he carrying? Because all I could see was his hair. In the first part, his hair had personality, presence, character. In this one, it’s just there. In the way. Of everything. Blocking scenes. Possibly eligible for a supporting role nomination."

Her comments have added another layer to the ongoing conversation around the actor’s widely discussed performance.

Violence And Narrative Choices Questioned

Ramya also criticised the film’s heavy use of violence, remarking, "And the violence!!! This isn’t a movie, it’s basically a visual handbook (one that absolutely should not exist) on how creatively violent you can get with literally any object lying around. Syringe? Used. Spanner? Used. Knives, spiked balls, machetes, reapers, chains, guns, bombs, bazookas, shutters -you name it, they’ve weaponized it."

She argued that the escalating intensity eventually loses impact, turning from shocking to excessive.

‘A Huge Disappointment’: Final Verdict

Summing up her thoughts, Ramya concluded saying, "Long story short: Dhurandhar 2 is a HUGE disappointment. Snoozefest/comedy at best. If Part 1 made you cheer, this one will make you question why Dhurandhar 2 why?"

Her blunt assessment arrives amid an already polarised response to the film, with some viewers even labelling it “propaganda,” while others continue to celebrate its scale and ambition.