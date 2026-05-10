Yogi Cabinet Expansion In UP: 6 New Ministers Take Oath. Who Are They?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Six new ministers sworn into Uttar Pradesh cabinet.

Cabinet expansion includes two new cabinet ministers.

The Uttar Pradesh government is witnessing another major development in the cabinet as six new ministers took the oath as new ministers at the Jan Bhavan in Lucknow. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Governor Anandiben Patel on Saturday evening, ahead of the planned expansion. Bhupendra Singh, Manoj Kumar Pandey took the oath as Cabinet ministers while Krishna Paswan, Surendra Diler, Hansraj Vishwakarma and Kailash Rajput sworn in as Ministers of State. Moreover, Ajit Pal and Somendra Tomar are the one who are elevated in the Yogi cabinet.

Meet New Ministers

Bhupendra Singh: Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, born into a Jat farming family in Moradabad, joined the BJP in 1991 after early association with the VHP. A prominent leader in western UP, he served as BJP regional president, Panchayati Raj Minister in the Yogi government, and became Uttar Pradesh BJP chief in 2022.

Manoj Pandey: Manoj Pandey is an MLA from the Unchahar seat in Rae Bareli. He had also served as a cabinet minister in the Samajwadi Party government earlier. Pandey had rebelled against the SP during the Rajya Sabha elections and sided with the BJP. At that time, the BJP had reportedly promised him a ministerial position, and he has now been inducted into the cabinet as part of that commitment.

Krishna Paswan: Krishna Paswan, born in Fatehpur in 1963, rose from working as an Anganwadi worker to becoming a prominent BJP leader. A three-time MLA from Khaga, she won again in 2022 and currently serves as Chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly’s Joint Committee on Women and Child Development. Surendra Diler: A BJP MLA from Khair, comes from a prominent political family in Hathras. Grandson of veteran leader Kishanlal Diler and son of former MP Rajveer Singh Diler, he entered the Assembly in 2024 after defeating SP’s Charu Kain by over 38,000 votes in the Khair bypoll. Hansraj Vishwakarma: Hansraj Vishwakarma, a senior BJP leader from Varanasi, joined the party in 1989 after completing his master’s degree. A three-time Varanasi district president, he was first made an MLC and has now been inducted as a minister in the Yogi Adityanath government. Kailash Singh Rajput: A lawyer and farmer from Kannauj’s Tirwa constituency, first became a BJP MLA in 1996. After winning on a BSP ticket in 2007, he rejoined the BJP in 2017 and retained the seat in both 2017 and 2022, strengthening the party’s hold in the region. Somendra Tomar and Ajit Pal: BJP MLA from Meerut South and current Minister of State for Power, is regarded as a strong Gurjar face in western Uttar Pradesh with deep organisational roots. Meanwhile, Sikandra MLA Ajit Pal, known for his influence among Pal and Baghel communities, currently serves as Minister of State for IT and Electronics and is seen as a key OBC leader in the BJP’s strategy. Hansraj Vishwakarma, a senior BJP leader from Varanasi, joined the party in 1989 after completing his master’s degree. A three-time Varanasi district president, he was first made an MLC and has now been inducted as a minister in the Yogi Adityanath government.