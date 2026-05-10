Bhupendra Singh and Manoj Kumar Pandey were sworn in as Cabinet ministers, while Krishna Paswan, Surendra Diler, Hansraj Vishwakarma, and Kailash Rajput became Ministers of State. Ajit Pal and Somendra Tomar were elevated in the cabinet.
Yogi Cabinet Expansion In UP: 6 New Ministers Take Oath. Who Are They?
UP Cabinet Expansion: Yogi Adityanath inducted six new ministers, including Bhupendra Singh and Manoj Pandey as Cabinet ministers, while Ajit Pal and Somendra Tomar were elevated.
- Six new ministers sworn into Uttar Pradesh cabinet.
- Cabinet expansion includes two new cabinet ministers.
The Uttar Pradesh government is witnessing another major development in the cabinet as six new ministers took the oath as new ministers at the Jan Bhavan in Lucknow. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Governor Anandiben Patel on Saturday evening, ahead of the planned expansion. Bhupendra Singh, Manoj Kumar Pandey took the oath as Cabinet ministers while Krishna Paswan, Surendra Diler, Hansraj Vishwakarma and Kailash Rajput sworn in as Ministers of State. Moreover, Ajit Pal and Somendra Tomar are the one who are elevated in the Yogi cabinet.
Meet New Ministers
Bhupendra Singh: Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, born into a Jat farming family in Moradabad, joined the BJP in 1991 after early association with the VHP. A prominent leader in western UP, he served as BJP regional president, Panchayati Raj Minister in the Yogi government, and became Uttar Pradesh BJP chief in 2022.
Manoj Pandey: Manoj Pandey is an MLA from the Unchahar seat in Rae Bareli. He had also served as a cabinet minister in the Samajwadi Party government earlier. Pandey had rebelled against the SP during the Rajya Sabha elections and sided with the BJP. At that time, the BJP had reportedly promised him a ministerial position, and he has now been inducted into the cabinet as part of that commitment.
Before You Go
LUCKNOW UPDATE: Swearing-in Ceremony of New UP Ministers Scheduled at 3:30 PM
Frequently Asked Questions
Who took the oath as new ministers in the Uttar Pradesh cabinet?
What is Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary's political background?
Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, a Jat leader from Moradabad, joined the BJP in 1991. He previously served as Panchayati Raj Minister and became the Uttar Pradesh BJP chief in 2022.