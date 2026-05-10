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HomeNewsIndiaTwo Gelatine Sticks Found Near PM Modi’s Bengaluru Event Venue, Suspect In Custody

Two Gelatine Sticks Found Near PM Modi’s Bengaluru Event Venue, Suspect In Custody

Two gelatine sticks were found near PM Modi’s Bengaluru event venue ahead of his visit. Police launched a probe and questioned a suspect as security was tightened in the area.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 10 May 2026 03:30 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Two gelatine sticks found during security checks near PM Modi's event.
  • Police launched a probe and interrogated a suspect.

Two gelatine sticks were found near Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s event venue in Bengaluru on Saturday morning, prompting an investigation ahead of his scheduled visit.

According to DIG Central Range Bengaluru, the explosive materials were found during routine security checks conducted before the Prime Minister’s arrival. The gelatine sticks were discovered on the side of a footpath nearly 3 kilometres away from the main venue where PM Modi was scheduled to attend a programme, ANI reported.

Police have launched a detailed probe into the incident and are currently conducting intense interrogation of a suspect in connection with the case.

PM Modi's Visit To Art of Living Int Centre

The recovery came amid heightened security arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Art of Living International Centre on the outskirts of Bengaluru, where he attended celebrations marking the foundation’s 45th anniversary and participated in programmes associated with founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

During the event, the Prime Minister praised the Art of Living Foundation for its contributions to service, spirituality and social transformation. He called for collective efforts towards building a developed India anchored in environmental responsibility, youth empowerment and mental well-being.

'Ecology & Economy Cannot Be Separated'

Addressing the gathering, Modi said Bengaluru had grown beyond being merely a technology hub and had also emerged as a centre of India’s spiritual and cultural consciousness. He also inaugurated a new meditation hall at the expansive campus.

The Prime Minister underscored the importance of public participation in nation-building and commended the organisation’s welfare initiatives, including tribal upliftment programmes and mental health support for prison inmates.

He further urged volunteers to strengthen efforts towards natural farming, environmental conservation and sustainable living, asserting that “ecology and economy cannot be separated”.

Authorities are yet to determine whether the recovered gelatine sticks were linked to quarrying activity in the region or were deliberately placed near the route and venue area. Further investigation is underway.

 

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About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 10 May 2026 03:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
PM Modi PM Modi In Bengaluru PM Modi's Event Gelatine Stick Police Probe
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