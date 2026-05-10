Two Gelatine Sticks Found Near PM Modi’s Bengaluru Event Venue, Suspect In Custody

Two gelatine sticks were found near Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s event venue in Bengaluru on Saturday morning, prompting an investigation ahead of his scheduled visit.

According to DIG Central Range Bengaluru, the explosive materials were found during routine security checks conducted before the Prime Minister’s arrival. The gelatine sticks were discovered on the side of a footpath nearly 3 kilometres away from the main venue where PM Modi was scheduled to attend a programme, ANI reported.

Police have launched a detailed probe into the incident and are currently conducting intense interrogation of a suspect in connection with the case.

PM Modi's Visit To Art of Living Int Centre

The recovery came amid heightened security arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Art of Living International Centre on the outskirts of Bengaluru, where he attended celebrations marking the foundation’s 45th anniversary and participated in programmes associated with founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

This afternoon, took part in the 45th anniversary celebrations of Art of Living and also inaugurated the Dhyan Mandir. My compliments to all those associated with Art of Living for their rich service to society, which is clearly reflected in their various initiatives.… pic.twitter.com/vY79ziBzFO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 10, 2026

During the event, the Prime Minister praised the Art of Living Foundation for its contributions to service, spirituality and social transformation. He called for collective efforts towards building a developed India anchored in environmental responsibility, youth empowerment and mental well-being.

'Ecology & Economy Cannot Be Separated'

Addressing the gathering, Modi said Bengaluru had grown beyond being merely a technology hub and had also emerged as a centre of India’s spiritual and cultural consciousness. He also inaugurated a new meditation hall at the expansive campus.

The Prime Minister underscored the importance of public participation in nation-building and commended the organisation’s welfare initiatives, including tribal upliftment programmes and mental health support for prison inmates.

He further urged volunteers to strengthen efforts towards natural farming, environmental conservation and sustainable living, asserting that “ecology and economy cannot be separated”.

Authorities are yet to determine whether the recovered gelatine sticks were linked to quarrying activity in the region or were deliberately placed near the route and venue area. Further investigation is underway.