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HomeEntertainmentBadshah ‘Tateeree’ Row: Team Interrogated For 2-3 Hours, Asked 40-50 Questions

Badshah ‘Tateeree’ Row: Team Interrogated For 2-3 Hours, Asked 40-50 Questions

Badshah and his team were questioned by police for 2-3 hours over the controversial song ‘Tateeree’. They answered around 40-50 questions about its creation and content.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 21 Mar 2026 02:13 PM (IST)
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Badshah ‘Tateeree’ Row: Legal trouble for Badshah over his Tateeree song shows no signs of slowing down as ACP Crime and the entire team have grilled the singer and others associated with the song for 2-3 hours. The team also asked them around 40-50 questions. This comes after the National Commission for Women (NCW) took suo motu cognisance of Badshah’s Tateeree song and issued summons to the singer and others. The named parties have been asked to appear before the Commission on March 25 with relevant documents. 

Tateeree Row: Team Interrogated For 2-3 Hours

“In this case, ACP Crime and the entire team conducted a thorough interrogation of them for 2-3 hours. Around 40-50 questions were asked, and they responded to them. They cooperated with the investigation. Some details were not readily available with them, which they have promised to provide later,” CP Subhash Kaviraj told news agency IANS. 

ALSO READ| NCW Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Badshah’s ‘Tateeree’ Song; Issues Summons

He added, “Along with them, other members of their team were also present, including those who created the song. Other people who had knowledge about the song, especially the one that has become controversial, were also involved.”

CP Kaviraj further urged people to avoid making Instagram Reels or videos on Badshah’s controversial song, adding that the police will not only remove them from the platforms but will also take action against people. 

“We had at least 500 reels taken down just yesterday.”

Earlier, rapper Badshah received relief from the Punjab and Haryana High Court in connection with the “Tateeree” song case. The Haryana Police informed the court that he had cooperated with the investigation and that his arrest was not required. They also said the lookout notice issued against him would be withdrawn.

Badshah had approached the High Court seeking the cancellation of the lookout notice and a stay on proceedings initiated by the Haryana State Commission for Women. So far, two FIRs have been registered against the rapper in Haryana over the song.

 

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the controversy surrounding Badshah's song 'Tateeree'?

The controversy stems from Badshah's song 'Tateeree,' which led to legal trouble and interrogation for the singer and those associated with its creation.

Who is investigating the 'Tateeree' song controversy?

The ACP Crime and their team are investigating the 'Tateeree' song controversy, having interrogated Badshah and others involved for several hours.

Has the National Commission for Women (NCW) taken action regarding the 'Tateeree' song?

Yes, the NCW took suo motu cognisance of Badshah's 'Tateeree' song and issued summons to the singer and others involved.

What action is being taken against those creating Reels or videos on the controversial 'Tateeree' song?

Police are removing Reels and videos made on the song from platforms and will take action against individuals creating them.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Mar 2026 01:53 PM (IST)
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Badshah Breaking News ABP Live Tateeree
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