Badshah ‘Tateeree’ Row: Team Interrogated For 2-3 Hours, Asked 40-50 Questions

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Badshah ‘Tateeree’ Row: Legal trouble for Badshah over his Tateeree song shows no signs of slowing down as ACP Crime and the entire team have grilled the singer and others associated with the song for 2-3 hours. The team also asked them around 40-50 questions. This comes after the National Commission for Women (NCW) took suo motu cognisance of Badshah’s Tateeree song and issued summons to the singer and others. The named parties have been asked to appear before the Commission on March 25 with relevant documents.

Tateeree Row: Team Interrogated For 2-3 Hours

“In this case, ACP Crime and the entire team conducted a thorough interrogation of them for 2-3 hours. Around 40-50 questions were asked, and they responded to them. They cooperated with the investigation. Some details were not readily available with them, which they have promised to provide later,” CP Subhash Kaviraj told news agency IANS.

ALSO READ| NCW Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Badshah’s ‘Tateeree’ Song; Issues Summons

He added, “Along with them, other members of their team were also present, including those who created the song. Other people who had knowledge about the song, especially the one that has become controversial, were also involved.”

CP Kaviraj further urged people to avoid making Instagram Reels or videos on Badshah’s controversial song, adding that the police will not only remove them from the platforms but will also take action against people.

“We had at least 500 reels taken down just yesterday.”

Panchkula, Haryana: On Singer Badshah's song controversy, CP Subhash Kaviraj says, "In this case, ACP Crime and the entire team conducted a thorough interrogation of them for 2–3 hours. Around 40–50 questions were asked, and they responded to them. They cooperated with the… pic.twitter.com/ya7AvPcC2D — IANS (@ians_india) March 21, 2026

Earlier, rapper Badshah received relief from the Punjab and Haryana High Court in connection with the “Tateeree” song case. The Haryana Police informed the court that he had cooperated with the investigation and that his arrest was not required. They also said the lookout notice issued against him would be withdrawn.

Badshah had approached the High Court seeking the cancellation of the lookout notice and a stay on proceedings initiated by the Haryana State Commission for Women. So far, two FIRs have been registered against the rapper in Haryana over the song.