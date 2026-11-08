'Stranger Things' Prequel Other Worlds Announced, Set In 1955 With 2028 Release

Netflix is expanding the Stranger Things universe with a new prequel series, Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure, which is currently planned for release in 2028. The announcement was made on November 6, marking Stranger Things Day, observed by fans in memory of Will Byers' disappearance in the show's first season. Unlike the original series, which centred on the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, the upcoming story will be set in Marion, Nevada, in 1955. It will explore events preceding Henry Creel's encounter with the supernatural forces that eventually gave him his powers, adding another chapter to the franchise's mythology.

Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure – Setting And Story

The new series will take the franchise beyond Hawkins, with its story unfolding in Marion, Nevada, in 1955. Its timeline places the events before Henry Creel became connected to the supernatural forces behind his powers.

The prequel will be the fourth instalment in the Stranger Things universe, following the original series, the animated spin-off Stranger Things: Tales from ’85 and the stage production Stranger Things: The First Shadow. Netflix has not yet revealed detailed plot information or explained how the new story will connect with the wider mythology of the Upside Down.

ALSO READ | 'Ramayana' Makers Issue Legal Warning, Threaten Action Against Those Recording Film In Theatres

Stranger Things Prequel: Cast And Creative Team

Matt and Ross Duffer, creators of the original series, are developing the project with writer Kate Trefry. Trefry will also serve as showrunner and executive producer. Production is scheduled to take place in New Mexico.

Director Joe Wright will helm the first three episodes and join the project as an executive producer. Other executive producers include Shawn Levy, Paul Dichter, Shelley Meals, Andrea Sperling and Pavlina Hatoupis. Details about the cast and characters have not yet been announced.

The Duffer Brothers said the prequel was a story they had wanted to explore for a long time. They described it as an opportunity to introduce new heroes, villains and locations while retaining the elements that define the franchise.

ALSO READ | Chinmayi Sripaada Reveals She Learnt 'Judi Jodi' From 'Ramayana' Just An Hour Before Performing It Live

Trefry called the chance to expand the Stranger Things universe an honour and a privilege, adding that the team was looking forward to exploring its new mysteries.

Levy also stressed that the series would have a different setting and ensemble while remaining connected to the original show's central identity. He said the story would explore fresh themes and mythology built on the foundation of the flagship series.

What To Expect From Other Worlds

With a 2028 release currently planned, Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure will take the franchise into a new period and location. While its plot and cast remain under wraps, its focus on 1955 and the events before Henry Creel's transformation could offer more insight into the origins of the supernatural threat at the heart of the series.