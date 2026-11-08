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English NewsEntertainmentHollywood'Stranger Things' Prequel Other Worlds Announced, Set In 1955 With 2028 Release

'Stranger Things' Prequel Other Worlds Announced, Set In 1955 With 2028 Release

Netflix has announced Stranger Things prequel Other Worlds, set in 1955 Nevada. Planned for 2028, the series will explore events before Henry Creel's supernatural transformation and introduce new characters.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 08 Nov 2026 09:17 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Netflix plans new Stranger Things prequel series for 2028.
  • Set in 1955 Nevada, exploring Henry Creel's origin story.
  • Duffer Brothers, Kate Trefry, Joe Wright lead production.
  • Series aims to expand mythology with new characters and places.

Netflix is expanding the Stranger Things universe with a new prequel series, Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure, which is currently planned for release in 2028. The announcement was made on November 6, marking Stranger Things Day, observed by fans in memory of Will Byers' disappearance in the show's first season. Unlike the original series, which centred on the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, the upcoming story will be set in Marion, Nevada, in 1955. It will explore events preceding Henry Creel's encounter with the supernatural forces that eventually gave him his powers, adding another chapter to the franchise's mythology.

Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure – Setting And Story

The new series will take the franchise beyond Hawkins, with its story unfolding in Marion, Nevada, in 1955. Its timeline places the events before Henry Creel became connected to the supernatural forces behind his powers.

The prequel will be the fourth instalment in the Stranger Things universe, following the original series, the animated spin-off Stranger Things: Tales from ’85 and the stage production Stranger Things: The First Shadow. Netflix has not yet revealed detailed plot information or explained how the new story will connect with the wider mythology of the Upside Down.

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Stranger Things Prequel: Cast And Creative Team

Matt and Ross Duffer, creators of the original series, are developing the project with writer Kate Trefry. Trefry will also serve as showrunner and executive producer. Production is scheduled to take place in New Mexico.

Director Joe Wright will helm the first three episodes and join the project as an executive producer. Other executive producers include Shawn Levy, Paul Dichter, Shelley Meals, Andrea Sperling and Pavlina Hatoupis. Details about the cast and characters have not yet been announced.

The Duffer Brothers said the prequel was a story they had wanted to explore for a long time. They described it as an opportunity to introduce new heroes, villains and locations while retaining the elements that define the franchise.

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Trefry called the chance to expand the Stranger Things universe an honour and a privilege, adding that the team was looking forward to exploring its new mysteries.

Levy also stressed that the series would have a different setting and ensemble while remaining connected to the original show's central identity. He said the story would explore fresh themes and mythology built on the foundation of the flagship series.

What To Expect From Other Worlds

With a 2028 release currently planned, Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure will take the franchise into a new period and location. While its plot and cast remain under wraps, its focus on 1955 and the events before Henry Creel's transformation could offer more insight into the origins of the supernatural threat at the heart of the series.

 
 
 

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new Stranger Things prequel series called and when is it expected to be released?

The prequel series is titled

Where and when is the

The series will be set in Marion, Nevada, in 1955. This differs from the original series' setting in Hawkins, Indiana.

What is the main plot focus of

It will explore events preceding Henry Creel's encounter with the supernatural forces that gave him his powers. The story aims to add to the franchise's mythology.

Who are the main creative talents behind the new prequel series?

Matt and Ross Duffer are developing the project. Kate Trefry is the writer, showrunner, and executive producer, with Joe Wright directing the first three episodes.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 08 Nov 2026 09:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
Netflix Stranger Things Prequel Other Worlds A Stranger Things Adventure Stranger Things 2028 Henry Creel Matt And Ross Duffer Kate Trefry
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