Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal appointed special invitee to BJP OBC Morcha.

BJP announced new national executive for its OBC Morcha.

The party also appointed various national office-bearers.

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with the party appointing him as a special invitee to the national executive committee of its Other Backward Classes (OBC) Morcha.

The appointment is part of the BJP's renewed OBC Morcha team, announced by its president Amarpal Maurya. Chahal had earlier met Maurya.

In a statement, the BJP said the appointments had been made on the directions of party national president Nitin Nabin and would take effect immediately.

BJP Announces New OBC Morcha Office-Bearers

The BJP appointed seven national vice presidents to the OBC Morcha. They include Jogen Mohan from Assam, Mamata Mohanta from Odisha, Sangam Lal Gupta from Uttar Pradesh, Babanrao Raoji Chaudhary from Maharashtra, Sat Prakash Rana from Delhi, Arjun Sahni from Bihar and Sangeeta Balwant Bind from Uttar Pradesh.

Gajendra Yadav from Delhi, Pramod Madhwaraj from Karnataka and Lalit Chandrakar from Chhattisgarh have been named national general secretaries.

The party also announced seven national secretaries and 37 members of the national executive committee from different states.

The newly appointed national secretaries are Dashrathji Thakor from Gujarat, T Varatharajan from Tamil Nadu, Sanjeev Kumar from Jharkhand, Sarita Jangid from Haryana, Kadaganchi Ramesh from Telangana, Vaibhav Panwar from Madhya Pradesh and Bhim Kumar Sahu from Bihar.

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Yuzvendra Chahal's Cricketing Career

Born in 1990, Chahal is an Indian leg-spinner who has represented the country in limited-overs cricket. Before establishing himself in cricket, he was also a competitive chess player.

He is the first Indian bowler to claim 400 wickets in T20 cricket. His best bowling figures in T20 Internationals are 6/25, recorded against England.

In the Indian Premier League (IPL), Chahal has represented Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings. Punjab Kings signed him for Rs 18 crore ahead of the 2025 season.

Chahal represents Haryana in domestic cricket and has also featured in county cricket in England for Kent and Northamptonshire.

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