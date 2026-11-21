Iran claimed its air defense systems struck a US F-16 over the Gulf, damaging the aircraft and forcing it to make an emergency landing. Both Iran's army and the IRGC claimed responsibility for the alleged strike.
Iran Says US F-16 Struck By Missile, Forced To Make Emergency Landing; CENTCOM Denies
Iran claimed its air defences struck a US F-16 over the Gulf, forcing an emergency landing. Washington denied the claim, saying all US fighter jets in the Middle East were safe.
- Iran claimed its air defenses struck a US F-16 jet.
- Iranian state media reported damaged jet made emergency landing.
- US CENTCOM strongly denied Iran's claim as entirely false.
- Conflicting accounts emerge amidst rising US-Iran regional tensions.
Iran on Saturday claimed that its air defence systems struck a US F-16 fighter jet over the Gulf, damaging the aircraft and forcing it to make an emergency landing. The United States, however, strongly denied the allegation, saying all American fighter jets in the Middle East were safe and accounted for.
Iran's army claimed that it fired a missile at the US aircraft on Friday evening, while the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) also said it was responsible for targeting the fighter jet.
Iran Claims F-16 Was Forced Into Emergency Landing
According to Iranian state media, the US F-16 was damaged in the reported strike and had to abort its mission before making an emergency landing at a nearby airport.
The IRGC also claimed responsibility for the attack. Iranian state broadcaster IRIB released video purportedly showing an aircraft being hit in midair, claiming it was the US fighter jet.
Iran's claims could not be independently verified.
US CENTCOM Calls Iran's Claim ‘False’
The US military rejected Tehran's account, with US Central Command (CENTCOM) saying the Iranian claim was untrue.
In a post on X, CENTCOM said: "CLAIM: Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claims it targeted and damaged a US F-16 fighter aircraft yesterday, forcing an emergency landing. This is FALSE."
🚫 CLAIM: Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claims it targeted and damaged a U.S. F-16 fighter aircraft yesterday, forcing an emergency landing. This is FALSE. ✅ FACT: Iran did not attack a U.S. F-16 fighter aircraft yesterday — at all. All U.S. military fighter jets in the Middle East are safe and accounted for.— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) November 21, 2026
The US military added: "FACT: Iran did not attack a US F-16 fighter aircraft yesterday — at all. All US military fighter jets in the Middle East are safe and accounted for."
Conflicting Claims Amid Rising US-Iran Tensions
The conflicting accounts come amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran, with both sides offering sharply different versions of military developments in the region.
Iran has continued to claim military successes against US assets, while Washington has rejected several such assertions. The latest dispute over the alleged F-16 strike adds to the growing uncertainty surrounding military activity over the Gulf and the wider region.
Frequently Asked Questions
What did Iran claim about a US F-16 fighter jet?
How did the United States respond to Iran's claims?
The US strongly denied Iran's allegations, with CENTCOM calling the claim false. They asserted that no US F-16 was attacked and all American fighter jets in the Middle East were safe and accounted for.
Were Iran's claims about the F-16 strike independently verified?
No, the article states that Iran's claims could not be independently verified. Iranian state broadcaster IRIB released video purportedly showing an aircraft being hit, claiming it was the US jet.