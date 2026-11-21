Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Iran claimed its air defenses struck a US F-16 jet.

Iranian state media reported damaged jet made emergency landing.

US CENTCOM strongly denied Iran's claim as entirely false.

Conflicting accounts emerge amidst rising US-Iran regional tensions.

Iran on Saturday claimed that its air defence systems struck a US F-16 fighter jet over the Gulf, damaging the aircraft and forcing it to make an emergency landing. The United States, however, strongly denied the allegation, saying all American fighter jets in the Middle East were safe and accounted for.

Iran's army claimed that it fired a missile at the US aircraft on Friday evening, while the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) also said it was responsible for targeting the fighter jet.

Iran Claims F-16 Was Forced Into Emergency Landing

According to Iranian state media, the US F-16 was damaged in the reported strike and had to abort its mission before making an emergency landing at a nearby airport.

The IRGC also claimed responsibility for the attack. Iranian state broadcaster IRIB released video purportedly showing an aircraft being hit in midair, claiming it was the US fighter jet.

Iran's claims could not be independently verified.

US CENTCOM Calls Iran's Claim ‘False’

The US military rejected Tehran's account, with US Central Command (CENTCOM) saying the Iranian claim was untrue.

In a post on X, CENTCOM said: "CLAIM: Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claims it targeted and damaged a US F-16 fighter aircraft yesterday, forcing an emergency landing. This is FALSE."

🚫 CLAIM: Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claims it targeted and damaged a U.S. F-16 fighter aircraft yesterday, forcing an emergency landing. This is FALSE. ✅ FACT: Iran did not attack a U.S. F-16 fighter aircraft yesterday — at all. All U.S. military fighter jets in the Middle East are safe and accounted for. — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) November 21, 2026

The US military added: "FACT: Iran did not attack a US F-16 fighter aircraft yesterday — at all. All US military fighter jets in the Middle East are safe and accounted for."

Conflicting Claims Amid Rising US-Iran Tensions

The conflicting accounts come amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran, with both sides offering sharply different versions of military developments in the region.

Iran has continued to claim military successes against US assets, while Washington has rejected several such assertions. The latest dispute over the alleged F-16 strike adds to the growing uncertainty surrounding military activity over the Gulf and the wider region.