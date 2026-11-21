Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Congress MP Imran Masood reiterated selection based purely on performance.

Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan criticized Masood, urging politics-sports separation.

BJP rejected discrimination claims, accusing Congress of vote-bank politics.

Congress MP Imran Masood on Saturday said selection to the Indian cricket team should be based on a player's performance rather than their background, a day after his remarks suggesting religious discrimination in pacer Mohammed Siraj's exclusion from the playing XI in the first Test against New Zealand triggered a political controversy.

Speaking to news agency ANI, the Saharanpur MP sought to play down the row over his comments. During the interaction, the reporter raised questions about the past exclusion of Mohammed Shami from the playing XI. Shami announced his retirement from Test cricket earlier this month.

"There’s Mohammed Shami, there’s Sarfaraz [Khan], and many others. Selections should be based on performance; if someone is performing well, it shouldn’t matter where they come from," Masood said.

Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan Criticises Imran Masood's Remarks

Masood's earlier remarks had drawn criticism from within his own party, with Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ranjeet Ranjan advising him against bringing religion into sports.

Reacting to his comments, Ranjan urged Masood to keep politics and sports separate, stressing that selection should be governed by merit.

"I would simply urge Masood ji to keep politics and sports separate. Please, let us not interfere in sports. Sports has its own domain, its own criteria for merit, and every player has their own unique struggle," she said.

She added that athletes and sports should not be dragged into political discourse.

"I strongly believe that while we may engage in political manoeuvring, we should not drag sports or athletes into our political discourse. I find that completely unacceptable," Ranjan said.

BJP Hits Back At Congress MP Over Siraj Remarks

The BJP also criticised Masood's earlier remarks, accusing him of unnecessarily bringing politics into cricket.

Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju rejected the allegation of religious discrimination in team selection, saying opportunities in the country were provided on the basis of merit.

"Nobody here is discriminated against or overlooked on the basis of their religion. In our country, opportunities are given based on merit," Rijiju said.

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari also accused the Congress of indulging in vote-bank politics over cricket team selection.

In a social media post, Bhandari questioned the allegation against Siraj's exclusion and pointed out that Ravindra Jadeja had also been left out.

"Shame on Congress! Congress now does vote-bank politics even in cricket team selection! Congress says - 'Siraj was left out because he was a Muslim.' Even Jadeja was left out! Every cricketer wears the jersey representing India! Stop dividing Indian cricket team for vote-bank and communal politics!" Bhandari posted.