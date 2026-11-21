Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PM Modi highlighted UP's growing defence, semiconductor manufacturing role.

India will host WorldSkills Asia 2027 in Greater Noida.

Modi praised UP's infrastructure, improved women's safety.

PM recalled LPG supply concerns, urged less gold purchase.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday highlighted Uttar Pradesh's growing role in India's defence manufacturing and semiconductor sectors, saying that BrahMos missiles, which gave sleepless nights to the enemy during Operation Sindoor, are now being manufactured in the state.

Addressing the 5th National Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh (Skill Convocation Ceremony), Modi said a semiconductor chip manufacturing facility was also being developed in Uttar Pradesh, reflecting the state's expanding industrial and technological capabilities.

"A semiconductor chip manufacturing factory is being built in Uttar Pradesh, and what is talked about the most, Operation Sindoor, the BrahMos missile that gave sleepless nights to the enemy during Operation Sindoor, is now also being manufactured in Uttar Pradesh," the Prime Minister said.

'UP Has Become Expressway Pradesh'

Modi also announced that India will host the WorldSkills Asia competition in 2027, with Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh set to be the venue for the international event.

"Next year, in 2027, India is going to host the WorldSkills Asia competition. Youth from across the world and Asia are going to come here, and this event in 2027 will be held in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh," he said.

Highlighting the state's infrastructure development, Modi said people in Uttar Pradesh now proudly describe it as 'Expressway Pradesh'.

The Prime Minister's remarks came as he highlighted the state's growing industrial infrastructure and opportunities for young people.

Modi Praises UP Government Over Women's Safety

The Prime Minister also praised the BJP government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, crediting it with improving the security environment for women in Uttar Pradesh.

Recalling his recent visit to his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi, Modi said a factory had been inaugurated there, where a young woman told him that she worked at the facility and could return home safely even at 11 pm.

"A few days ago, I was in my parliamentary constituency, Kashi. A factory was inaugurated there. A young daughter there told me that she now works there and returns home comfortably even at 11 PM," he said.

Calling it a significant change, Modi said people in Uttar Pradesh were aware of the challenges women faced when stepping out after sunset in the past.

"This is no ordinary thing; the people of Uttar Pradesh know what it used to mean for a daughter to step out of the house after sunset. Under the leadership of Yogi ji, the BJP government here has created this atmosphere of security," he added.

'Country Was Yearning For Plumbers': Modi On LPG Supply Concerns

Modi also recalled the concerns over LPG availability during the West Asia conflict, saying the disruption in gas supplies and uncertainty surrounding shipments through the Strait of Hormuz had triggered fears of a shortage in India.

He said critics had predicted that cooking stoves would stop functioning, people would go hungry and queues would form outside petrol pumps.

However, the Prime Minister maintained that the situation did not escalate into the crisis being anticipated.

"When the Strait of Hormuz crisis emerged regarding whether Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) shipments would arrive or not, the government decided that we must provide at least one lakh Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connections daily," he said.

Modi said he had questioned officials about why the daily target was not crossing 15,000–20,000 connections. He was told that the shortage of plumbers was hampering the expansion of PNG connections.

"Do you know what answer I got? They said, 'Sir, we have put in all our strength; we are not finding plumbers; there is a shortage of plumbers.' Look at your strength; the country was yearning for plumbers!" he said, highlighting the growing demand for skilled workers.

Modi Recalls Appeal To Buy Less Gold

The Prime Minister also recalled his appeal to citizens a year ago to avoid purchasing gold unless necessary, saying people had responded positively to his request.

Drawing a parallel with former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri's appeal to citizens to skip one meal during a period of national difficulty, Modi said the country continued to demonstrate the same spirit of collective responsibility.

"A year ago, I urged the countrymen: for one year, if it is not necessary, please do not buy gold," he said.

Modi said he was pleased that people had followed his advice and reduced gold purchases. He also claimed that the move contributed to a fall in gold prices.

"An ordinary person like me asked to buy less gold; the countrymen bought less gold, and gold prices fell. Today, people are telling me, 'Modi ji, you spoke, we listened to your advice, and our money was saved," he added.