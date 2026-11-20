Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dune: Part 3 advance bookings open today, November 20.

Paid previews planned for select premium locations and formats.

Film releases December 18, clashing with Avengers: Doomsday.

Dune: Part 3, one of the most anticipated Hollywood releases of the year, is gearing up for its India release, with advance ticket bookings set to open today, November 20. The film is also expected to have paid previews in select locations and premium formats ahead of its theatrical debut.

The excitement surrounding Dune: Part 3 is building as fans await the film’s arrival in theatres. Following the start of advance bookings in Malaysia today, ticket sales are now set to open in India, giving audiences an opportunity to secure their seats well ahead of release.

The sci-fi epic features a star-studded cast, including Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Robert Pattinson and Florence Pugh, further adding to the anticipation surrounding the film.

‘Dune: Part 3’ Advance Booking To Begin Today

According to a report by Pinkvilla, advance bookings for Dune: Part 3 will open in India on Friday, November 20, nearly a month before the film’s theatrical release.

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In addition to regular screenings, the makers are reportedly planning paid previews in premium formats ahead of the official release. However, these early screenings are expected to be limited to select locations, making them a potentially sought-after experience for fans eager to watch the film before its wide release.

Given the franchise’s strong following in India, particularly among IMAX and premium-format audiences, the opening of advance bookings is expected to generate considerable interest. The film’s ticket sales will also offer an early indication of audience demand for one of the year's biggest Hollywood releases.

‘Dune: Part 3’ To Clash With ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

Directed by Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part 3 is heading for a major box-office showdown with Avengers: Doomsday. The Marvel film is scheduled to arrive in Indian theatres a day earlier and has already reportedly begun its advance booking run strongly, setting the stage for a high-profile clash between two major Hollywood tentpoles.

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The previous two films in the Dune franchise earned widespread critical acclaim and made a strong impact at the global box office. With the third instalment expected to conclude the trilogy, anticipation among fans is particularly high.

The film’s trailer has also received a positive response, adding to the buzz ahead of its theatrical debut. With advance bookings in India opening today and paid previews reportedly planned for select premium locations, Dune: Part 3 is expected to be closely watched in the coming weeks.

Dune: Part 3 is scheduled to release in Indian theatres on December 18.