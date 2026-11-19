Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Avengers: Doomsday advance bookings open; ticket prices vary.

Mumbai premium shows hit Rs 4,000; Hyderabad tickets start low.

Delhi-NCR, Kolkata premium tickets reach Rs 1,500.

With advance bookings for Avengers: Doomsday now open in India, fans are checking ticket prices ahead of the Marvel film's December 17, 2026 release. Rates, however, differ sharply across cities, theatres and screening formats. While a premium midnight show in Mumbai has reportedly been listed at Rs 4,000, some Delhi-NCR recliner seats cost up to Rs 1,500. Kolkata has tickets across several price brackets, while Hyderabad offers options starting at around Rs 335. From standard screenings to luxury seating and large-format experiences, here's a city-wise breakdown of the reported ticket prices for the much-awaited superhero film.

Avengers: Doomsday Ticket Prices In Mumbai

Mumbai has some of the highest reported ticket prices for Avengers: Doomsday, particularly for premium screenings. Standard tickets start at approximately Rs 420, but prices rise considerably for luxury seating and special formats.

According to current listings, a 12:01 am 4DX 3D show at Cinepolis, Nexus Seawoods in Navi Mumbai, is priced at around Rs 4,000. With booking charges, the total can reach approximately Rs 4,300. Recliner seats have also been listed at around Rs 1,500.

The final amount depends on the theatre, seat category, screening format, and showtime. Regular screenings are comparatively cheaper than premium experiences.

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Avengers: Doomsday Ticket Prices In Delhi And Kolkata

In Delhi-NCR, standard screening tickets are priced at approximately Rs 420 to Rs 490. Moviegoers opting for premium seating or recliners may have to pay up to Rs 1,500.

The available formats include 2D, 3D, IMAX, 4DX, ScreenX and Infinity Vision, depending on the cinema. Viewers can check the latest showtimes and rates on platforms such as PVR Cinemas and BookMyShow.

Kolkata also has multiple price categories. Standard multiplex tickets generally range between Rs 400 and Rs 600, while some early listings have reportedly put premium seats at around Rs 1,200. Select recliner options are priced as high as Rs 1,500. The rates vary according to the theatre, seating, and screen format.

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Avengers: Doomsday Ticket Prices In Hyderabad And Film Details

Hyderabad appears to have comparatively lower starting prices. Tickets at select theatres begin at around Rs 335, while screenings in larger formats can cost up to Rs 774.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Doomsday brings together characters from multiple Marvel franchises. The Avengers, New Avengers, Wakandans, Fantastic Four, and the original X-Men are set to face Doctor Doom, played by Robert Downey Jr., as different realities collide.

The film will explore a multiverse crisis that threatens multiple worlds and sets up the next chapter, Avengers: Secret Wars.

When To Watch: The film is scheduled for a theatrical release in India on December 17, 2026, according to the supplied release information.

Note: Ticket prices mentioned above are based on reported listings and may change depending on the theatre, showtime, seat availability and booking charges. Check the booking platform for the final price before purchasing.