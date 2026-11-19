Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Larry Poindexter, 66, died after being struck by vehicle.

Hospitalized with injuries, he died before scheduled surgery.

His four-decade career spanned film, television, and theatre roles.

Hollywood actor Larry Poindexter, known for his roles in Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and the 2003 action film S.W.A.T., has died at the age of 66. The actor passed away on Wednesday, November 18, days after a car struck him while he was crossing a street in his Studio City neighbourhood in Los Angeles.

According to Deadline, Poindexter was reportedly on his way to pick up food when the accident occurred on Friday, November 13. He was taken to hospital with broken ribs and was due to undergo surgery on November 18. However, he died suddenly that morning, before the scheduled procedure. An official cause of death has not yet been announced.

ALSO READ: Aryan Khan Features On TIME100 Next India’s Inaugural Cover, Proud Mum Gauri Khan Drops Heart Emoji

Larry Poindexter's Career Spanned Over Four Decades

Poindexter built an extensive career across film, television and theatre, with nearly 200 screen credits to his name. Born in Dallas, Texas, on December 16, 1959, he was the son of Tony Award-winning lighting and set designer H.R. Poindexter and opera singer Sue Ann Erdman.

He made his big-screen debut in the 1983 comedy Going Berserk and later played Sergeant Charlie McDonald in American Ninja 2: The Confrontation (1987). One of his best-known film roles came in S.W.A.T. (2003), where he portrayed LAPD Captain Tom Fuller, a strict officer whose clashes with Samuel L. Jackson's character, Hondo, formed part of the film's central conflict.

His television work was equally extensive. Poindexter appeared in 30 episodes of Days of Our Lives, playing Ben Welch in 1984 before returning as Father Louis between 2014 and 2018. He also featured in 23 episodes of Santa Barbara and 12 episodes of General Hospital.

His other notable credits included the MTV comedy The Hard Times of RJ Berger and the CBS legal drama JAG. Over the years, he made guest appearances in several popular shows, including Friends, How I Met Your Mother, NCIS, Will & Grace, CSI, Scandal, Supernatural, Bones, Station 19, The Rookie and 9-1-1. He also played Sergeant Boyer in the television adaptation of S.W.A.T. His recent work included an appearance in the fourth season of Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer in 2026.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan Ranked 92nd On 100 Greatest Movie Stars List, Only Indian To Feature

Larry's Music And Family Life

Away from acting, Poindexter had a strong interest in music. He was the lead vocalist of the alternative country band The High Lonesome during the 1990s. The group released its album Feel Free To Do So in 1995.

Poindexter also worked behind the scenes in theatre, helping develop and produce Broadway's The Cher Show, which went on to win two Tony Awards in 2019.

He is survived by his wife, Carol Kritzer, a prominent casting director, and their two sons.