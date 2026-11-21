Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Punjab Police arrested ASI Iqbal Singh's second alleged shooter.

First shooter and accomplice previously arrested from Zirakpur.

ASI Iqbal Singh was fatally shot October 11 in Tarn Taran.

Wider conspiracy and other associates remain under investigation.

Punjab Police have arrested the second shooter allegedly involved in the murder of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Iqbal Singh from Amritsar, a day after the first shooter and a woman accomplice were arrested in Zirakpur.

The accused, identified as Bhupinder Singh alias Bhinda, was arrested on Saturday, police said.

ASI Iqbal Singh, who was posted with the Counter Intelligence Wing in Ferozepur, was shot dead by motorcycle-borne assailants in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district on October 11.

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AGTF Tracks Down Second Shooter

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the arrest of both shooters marked a significant breakthrough in the investigation.

Further investigation is underway to establish the involvement of other associates and uncover the wider conspiracy behind the murder, he said.

Sharing details of the operation, Special Director General of Police, Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), Promod Ban, said that immediately after Friday’s operation in Zirakpur, AGTF teams developed and corroborated technical and human intelligence inputs to establish the whereabouts of the second shooter.

Late on Friday night, Bhinda’s location was traced to Amritsar, following which specialised field teams were dispatched to locate his hideout, Ban said.

After sustained and intensive efforts, the AGTF team successfully cornered and apprehended the accused in Amritsar, he added.

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